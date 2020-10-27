1st Source Bank profit down 17.92% year-over-year

It grew loans by $104.46 million or 1.88%, deposits by $78.86 million or 1.36%, and non-interest income by $2.28 million, or 8.83%. Net interest income fell by $2.33 million, or 4.07% year-over-year.

In the third quarter, the bank was active providing emergency loans to small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, originating 3,540 Paycheck Protection Program loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. A total of 1,972 were for $50,000 or less.

"Our focus now is to help all of our small business clients successfully complete this forgiveness process," Murphy said. "As of mid-October, we had submitted over $100 million in PPP loan forgiveness requests to the SBA. While uncertainty remains concerning the forgiveness process, we anticipate the process to be finished or nearly finished by the end of the second quarter of 2021."

1st Source Bank has been working with clients who have struggled to pay their mortgages or commercial loans during the pandemic.