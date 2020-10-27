1st Source Bank profit down 17.92% year-over-year

1st Source Bank earned $20.06 million in the third quarter, which was up 8.41% from the second quarter but down 17.92% as compared to the third quarter of 2019.
The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, made 78 cents per share, as compared to 72 cents in the second quarter and 95 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.
“The third quarter continued to provide operating and financial challenges but I am pleased with our overall results and our efforts to work with clients through these difficult times," Chairman and CEO Christopher Murphy III said. "Although our net income is down from the third quarter of 2019, we did see improvement from the second quarter 2020 while also providing $9.3 million to the reserve for loan and lease losses as we continue to work through the immediate and longer term negative impacts on our clients from the coronavirus pandemic. Continuing a positive trend from the first and second quarters, our residential mortgage loan business increased its production volumes and profitability enjoying the second highest quarterly volume in 10 years due to record low long term interest rates."
The bank approved a dividend of 28 cents per share, down from 29 cents per share a year ago.
1st Source delivered a return of 1.1% on average assets in the third quarter, down from 1.46% a year ago, and a return on average shareholders' equity of 9.1% as compared to 11.98% a year ago.
It grew loans by $104.46 million or 1.88%, deposits by $78.86 million or 1.36%, and non-interest income by $2.28 million, or 8.83%. Net interest income fell by $2.33 million, or 4.07% year-over-year.
In the third quarter, the bank was active providing emergency loans to small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic, originating 3,540 Paycheck Protection Program loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. A total of 1,972 were for $50,000 or less.
"Our focus now is to help all of our small business clients successfully complete this forgiveness process," Murphy said. "As of mid-October, we had submitted over $100 million in PPP loan forgiveness requests to the SBA. While uncertainty remains concerning the forgiveness process, we anticipate the process to be finished or nearly finished by the end of the second quarter of 2021."
1st Source Bank has been working with clients who have struggled to pay their mortgages or commercial loans during the pandemic.
“Last quarter, we reported on COVID-19 related loan modifications across our portfolios. That number peaked at approximately $1 billion and by the close of the quarter over 80% had completed their modification term and did not require further deferral," Murphy said. "Clients in certain industries in our loan portfolios though have been negatively impacted more than others. These include transportation (particularly auto rental and charter bus) clients and hotel industry clients. For those, further deferrals were required as these industries slowly return back to more normal operations. We will continue to take a long-term view of working with our clients who need further deferral extensions where appropriate."
