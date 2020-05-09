1st Source Bank recognized as one of the healthiest banks in the country

1st Source Bank got a A+ rating from DepositAccounts.com , a subsidiary of LendingTree, in its first quarter 2020 analysis of banks' financial health across the country. Out of the 10,000 banks and credit unions it reviews, only about 11% get a A+ rating.

“At 1st Source Bank, our focus is always on the long-term, for the financial stability of both our organization and our clients,” stated James Seitz, president of 1st Source Bank. “We’re always honored when outside sources recognize the work we do, and it’s especially gratifying at a time like this. Our mission of helping people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams is always our driving force, and this A+ rating is welcome validation that we are doing just that for our clients and communities.”