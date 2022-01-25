1st Source Bank reports record profit after 45% jump

1st Source Bank reported a record $118.53 million in profit last year, a 45.55% jump over 2020.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, made $27.72 million in the fourth quarter, a 14.65% decrease from the third quarter but a 4.76% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

1st Source approved a cash dividend of 31 cents per share, up 6.90% from 29 cents per share a year earlier.

“In many ways this averages out the performance of the last two years since 2020’s income was down compared to prior years as we anticipated more losses from the impact of COVID-19," Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Murphy III said. "We welcome the positive impact provided by the PPP, the Federal Reserve’s extremely accommodative monetary policy and other government fiscal stimulus programs in response to the pandemic. They have collectively led to a stronger economic recovery than we anticipated for us, our clients and the communities we serve."

The bank made a record $4.70 in diluted net income per share in 2021, a 48.26% increase over 2020. It earned $1.11 per share in the fourth quarter, which was down 13.95% from the third quarter but up 7.77% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

1st Source Bank earned $16.84 million in loan fees for the $543.59 million in Paycheck Protection Loans that were forgiven last year. That included $3.58 million in loan fees in the fourth quarter.

The bank recovered $4.3 million in credit losses in 2021 as its overall credit quality improved.

“Clearly, this past year proved to be difficult as we continued to deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve worked hard to keep our 1st Source family healthy while providing our clients with the exceptional quality service expected from us." Murphy said. "In December, we awarded 10 shares of 1st Source stock plus a $250 cash bonus to those colleagues who either had their first shot of the vaccine and were scheduled for their second or were fully vaccinated. We did this to recognize the bank’s collective effort to mitigate both the personal risk and our community’s risk of infection."

