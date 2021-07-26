1st Source Bank reports record quarterly profit

“Throughout the pandemic, our focus has remained on keeping our clients, our colleagues and families safe so we can deliver the highest level of service. Vaccination rates among our colleagues has grown steadily, and as an organization, we have reached a high level of inoculation. As mentioned last quarter, our lobbies are open, and once again our bankers are able to more freely meet with business and consumer clients than was the case in the last year," Murphy said.

"We’re confident we are doing our best to ensure the safety and well-being of all those we serve and employ while also getting back to a sense of ‘business as usual’ for all our clients. As new variants of COVID develop, we will continue to review and analyze data from local health departments to make the best decisions possible for the health and safety of our team members, clients and communities."

1st Source grew deposits by 4.99% or $298.18 million from the previous quarter and by $468.08 million or 8.06% year-over-year. Net interest income grew by 5.43% or $29.3 million in the second quarter, while noninterest income fell by $0.34 million or 1.36% year-over-year.

Noninterest expenses grew by $0.37 million or 0.83% in the second quarter as compared to the second quarter of last year.

