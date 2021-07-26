1st Source Bank reports record quarterly profit

1st Source Bank reported a record $30.22 million profit in the second quarter, up 63.35% year over year.
The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, made $1.19 per share in the second quarter, up from $0.72 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
1st Source Bank approved a dividend of $0.31 per share, up 10.71% from the $0.28 per share a year ago.
“We are pleased to have achieved record net income for the second consecutive quarter. Credit uncertainty continues to improve substantially, which resulted in a reduction to our provision for credit losses," Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Murphy III said. "In addition, our clients continued to receive Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness during the second quarter.
"Total PPP loans forgiven during 2021 were $291.32 million, which provided $5.68 million in accelerated fee income. We are optimistic that continued vaccination adoption among the communities and businesses we serve will sustain the positive economic momentum we have seen over the last three months."
1st Source Bank reported a 1.58% return on average assets, up from 1.04% a year ago. It delivered a 13.49% return on average common shareholders' quiet, up from 8.63% from the second quarter of 2020.
The bank's loans and leases were flat as compared to the first quarter and down 0.89% as compared to the second quarter of the previous year.
“Throughout the pandemic, our focus has remained on keeping our clients, our colleagues and families safe so we can deliver the highest level of service. Vaccination rates among our colleagues has grown steadily, and as an organization, we have reached a high level of inoculation. As mentioned last quarter, our lobbies are open, and once again our bankers are able to more freely meet with business and consumer clients than was the case in the last year," Murphy said.
"We’re confident we are doing our best to ensure the safety and well-being of all those we serve and employ while also getting back to a sense of ‘business as usual’ for all our clients. As new variants of COVID develop, we will continue to review and analyze data from local health departments to make the best decisions possible for the health and safety of our team members, clients and communities."
1st Source grew deposits by 4.99% or $298.18 million from the previous quarter and by $468.08 million or 8.06% year-over-year. Net interest income grew by 5.43% or $29.3 million in the second quarter, while noninterest income fell by $0.34 million or 1.36% year-over-year.
Noninterest expenses grew by $0.37 million or 0.83% in the second quarter as compared to the second quarter of last year.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
Open
Ramen District plans to bring the trendy Japanese noodle soup, traditionally served with ingredients like pork belly, boiled eggs, miso, seawe…
Coming soon
The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Valparaiso and Schererville should be open within weeks.
Closed
The Room music venue in Highland has closed after a five-year run of entertaining the Region.
Open
Good News Vintage is selling antiques and vintage goods in downtown Michigan City.
On the move
Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande in downtown Lansing is moving to a new location on Torrence Avenue.
Open
A Classic Spa opened in downtown Valparaiso, celebrating a ribbon cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the week before last.
Reopen
Starbucks at 9150 Calumet Ave. in Munster reopened after being closed for renovations for a few weeks. The Seattle-based cafe chain freshened …
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon