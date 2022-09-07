1st Source Insurance promotes new director of sales

1st Source Insurance, a subsidiary of 1st Source Bank, named a new director of sales.

The insurance arm of the bank that has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties promoted Kurt Beuchel to serve as its vice president and director of sales.

He's tasked with overall sales growth. Beuchel will lead a team of seven risk management consultants across Northern Indiana. He will provide sales support to the bank's personal lines and employee benefits departments.

1st Source Insurance has offices in Merrillville, Michigan City and Valparaiso, among many other communities in the northern part of the Hoosier State.

Beuchel is expected to grow the business of the personal lines, commercial lines and employee benefits departments and to help them retain more clients.

He is a graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, where he studied business. He is licensed to sell insurance in many states and has earned designations such as Certified Insurance Counselor and Certified Risk Manager.

He is active with organizations like the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne & Allen County.

1st Source Corporation has more than $8 billion in assets and 79 banking centers, making it the largest locally controlled bank headquartered in Northern Indiana. It also operates 10 1st Source Insurance offices, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Groups and nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services.