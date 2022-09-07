 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

1st Source Insurance promotes new director of sales

  • 0
1st Source Insurance promotes new director of sales

1st Source Bank headquarters is shown in downtown South Bend. 

 Joseph S. Pete

1st Source Insurance, a subsidiary of 1st Source Bank, named a new director of sales.

The insurance arm of the bank that has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties promoted Kurt Beuchel to serve as its vice president and director of sales.

He's tasked with overall sales growth. Beuchel will lead a team of seven risk management consultants across Northern Indiana. He will provide sales support to the bank's personal lines and employee benefits departments.

1st Source Insurance has offices in Merrillville, Michigan City and Valparaiso, among many other communities in the northern part of the Hoosier State.

Beuchel is expected to grow the business of the personal lines, commercial lines and employee benefits departments and to help them retain more clients.

He is a graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, where he studied business. He is licensed to sell insurance in many states and has earned designations such as Certified Insurance Counselor and Certified Risk Manager.

People are also reading…

He is active with organizations like the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the Associated Churches of Fort Wayne & Allen County.

1st Source Corporation has more than $8 billion in assets and 79 banking centers, making it the largest locally controlled bank headquartered in Northern Indiana. It also operates 10 1st Source Insurance offices, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Groups and nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Influential Women Awards winners to be named

Influential Women Awards winners to be named

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, a group dedicated to the professional advancement of women in the Region, will soon give out its annual awards recognizing leading women in business in Northwest Indiana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts