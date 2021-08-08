1st Source opens loan office in Fort Wayne

1st Source Bank plans to open a new loan production office in Fort Wayne.

The South Bend-based bank, which has a major footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, is opening the new office at 2513 S. Calhoun St. on the southeast side of Indiana's second-largest city. It will offer the community small business loans, consumer loans, mortgages and other lending services.

“After spending a considerable amount of time visiting with community members, it was clear the southeast Fort Wayne area could benefit from a 1st Source Bank location dedicated to loan production, and the credit and financial wellness needs of businesses and individuals throughout the community,” said Larry Mayers, Fort Wayne Region president for 1st Source. “Our Missions has always been to help people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams, and we are confident this loan production office and financial wellness outreach will help us do just that for the businesses, entrepreneurs and families in southeast Fort Wayne as they continue to invest in and grow their neighborhoods.”

1st Source's new loan production office is located in the Penta Group Entrepreneurial Center building. Initially, it will be open by appointment only.