1st Source opens loan office in Fort Wayne

1st Source Bank plans to open a new loan production office in Fort Wayne.
The South Bend-based bank, which has a major footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, is opening the new office at 2513 S. Calhoun St. on the southeast side of Indiana's second-largest city. It will offer the community small business loans, consumer loans, mortgages and other lending services.
“After spending a considerable amount of time visiting with community members, it was clear the southeast Fort Wayne area could benefit from a 1st Source Bank location dedicated to loan production, and the credit and financial wellness needs of businesses and individuals throughout the community,” said Larry Mayers, Fort Wayne Region president for 1st Source. “Our Missions has always been to help people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams, and we are confident this loan production office and financial wellness outreach will help us do just that for the businesses, entrepreneurs and families in southeast Fort Wayne as they continue to invest in and grow their neighborhoods.”
1st Source's new loan production office is located in the Penta Group Entrepreneurial Center building. Initially, it will be open by appointment only.
“We’re so pleased to be joining the southeast Fort Wayne community, and we’re thankful to The Penta Group and John Dortch for helping us bring this new loan production office to this area, and to Deb Moser, our Fort Wayne Regional Sales Manager for spearheading this initiative,” Mayers said. “We are looking forward to deepening current relationships and building new ones within the community.”
Founded more than 155 years ago, 1st Source Bank has assets of $7.7 billion, making it the largest bank headquartered in northern Indiana. It has 79 branches and 37 other offices providing wealth advisory, insurance and other financial services.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Schoop's, Shark's and Aldo close in Southlake Mall; Segway course and Harry Potter attraction come to mall
Closed
Closed
Closed
Open
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed