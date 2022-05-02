 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

1st Source ranks among top-performing banks in country

1st Source Bank headquarters is shown in downtown South Bend.

 Joseph S. Pete

1st Source Bank ranked among the top-performing banks in the country for the fourth straight year.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, was named to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.'s yearly Bank Honor Roll. It was one of 17 banks across the country to be recognized for 10 years of increased earnings per share.

KBW, a Stifel company that's known as an independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors, looked at publicly traded banks with more than $500 million in total assets.

1st Source Bank ranked among the top 5% in long-term financial performance. 

“Receiving this recognition for the fourth year in a row is a great honor, and it’s a welcome confirmation, with an ongoing pandemic challenging the way the world does business, that our focus on the long-term success of our clients in good times and bad has led to our own continuing success,” said Christopher J. Murphy III, chairman and CEO of 1st Source Bank. “This recognition is testimony to the good and smart work of my colleagues across the 1st Source organization. It takes the whole team working carefully and well together to achieve this. We will continue that work, meeting the needs of our clients and our communities, so that we can serve them well into the future.”

1st Source Bank has $8 billion in assets and 79 branches in Indiana and Michigan. Founded more than 155 years ago, it also operates 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group offices, 10 1st Source Insurance offices and nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services offices.

— Joseph S. Pete

