1st Source reports record profit, 71% year-over-year

“Throughout the pandemic, our focus has remained on keeping our clients, our colleagues and families safe so we can deliver the highest level of service. As vaccines have rolled out in recent months, and as we closely monitor local infection rates and information from local health officials, we have made the strategic decision to quietly and measuredly relax our by-appointment-only model for visits to our banking center lobbies," Murphy said. "Doors are unlocked, and clients are now able to visit with their bankers – masked and socially distanced of course – more spontaneously than has been the case in the last year. We’re confident we are doing our best to ensure the safety and well-being of all those we employ and interact with while also getting back to a sense of 'business as usual' for our clients, who have expressed their eagerness to conduct their banking needs in person without making an appointment in advance. As always, we will continue to review and analyze data from local health departments to make the best decisions possible for the health and safety of our team members, clients and communities."