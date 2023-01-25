1st Source reports record profit in 2022

1st Source Bank, which was founded in 1863, reported its 2022 profit was the highest in its 160-year history.

The South Bend-based bank, which has an extensive footprint in Porter and LaPorte counties, made a record $120.51 million in profit last year, which was up 67% as compared to the previous year. 1st Source Bank made a profit of $31 million in the fourth quarter, which was down 5.1% as compared to the third quarter but up 12% year-over-year.

The bank made $4.84 per share in 2022, which was up 2.98% as compared to 2021. It earned $1.25 per share in the fourth quarter, down 5.3% from the previous quarter but up 12.61% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to announce record net income for the second year in a row and we reached our 35th consecutive year of dividend growth," Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Murphy III said.

The bank is paying a dividend of 32 cents per share, up 3.23% from a year ago.

Last year, 1st Source Bank grew average loans and leases by $402.04 million, or 7.82%.

"Given such strong loan and lease growth, we added $13.25 million to our provision for credit losses during the year compared to a $4.3 million recovery of provision for credit losses recorded during 2021," he said. "Our tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.45% for the year compared to 3.23% in the prior year. As mentioned previously, the expansion in our net interest margin has largely been the result of seven Federal Reserve rate increases during 2022. We are hopeful that these rate increases will successfully stymie historically elevated levels of inflation but anticipate pressure on our net interest margin as we move forward into 2023."

The bank's credit quality stayed stable last year. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases fell from 0.16% in 2021 to 0.03% last year.

"I am extremely proud my colleagues were able to achieve such positive results during 2022," Murphy said.

The bank increased deposits by $368.85 million, or 5.82%, to $6.71 billion last year. It brought in $264.1 million in net interest income, an increase of 11.39%, or $27 million, as compared to 2021.

1st Source's net interest margin grew 22 basis points to 3.44% at year's end.

It remained a major lender to small businesses across the state.

“I am pleased also to report the U.S. Small Business Administration, Indiana District recently recognized 1st Source Bank with a Gold Level Award in the Community Lender category for the tenth consecutive year. The award honors 1st Source Bank for delivering the greatest number of SBA loans in Indiana in 2022 among Community Banks with less than $10 billion in assets," Murphy said. "Over the last decade, our team members have proven their commitment to our values and mission in serving our business clients well. This award is a tremendous testament to them and the trust our clients have put in us, and we are proud to support our clients as they strive to start, grow and expand their community-based businesses."