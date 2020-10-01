$2.57 million home sale the highest in Porter County in three years

CHESTERTON — A home in the gated part of the Sand Creek subdivision in Chesterton sold about a week ago for $2.57 million, the highest in Porter County in three years and the second highest in the past decade, according to Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors data.

The five-bed, 9.5-bath luxury home, spanning 17,178 square feet, sits on a one-acre lot at 1700 Littler Drive in Chesterton. It had been listed on the market for about a year, said Realtor John Reagan with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's office in Michigan City.

"The home is just stunning," he said. "It has a 3,000-square-foot covered pool attached to the home. It's by hole five of the golf course. There's a huge koi pond and the landscaping is just amazing."

The house's many amenities include a hot tub, a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, marble floors, a fireplace, a large chef's kitchen, a formal dining room with a butler's pantry, a musician's bridge overlooking the formal living room, and private guest quarters with its own living room. And, it has an elevator.

"It's in a meticulously maintained and beautiful gated community that's just gorgeous," Reagan said. "It has a beautiful golf course, pools, and tennis courts. The food is phenomenal. Driving through it shows how perfect a home can be."