$2.57 million home sale the highest in Porter County in three years

CHESTERTON — A home in the gated part of the Sand Creek subdivision in Chesterton sold about a week ago for $2.57 million, the highest in Porter County in three years and the second highest in the past decade, according to Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors data.
The five-bed, 9.5-bath luxury home, spanning 17,178 square feet, sits on a one-acre lot at 1700 Littler Drive in Chesterton. It had been listed on the market for about a year, said Realtor John Reagan with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's office in Michigan City.
"The home is just stunning," he said. "It has a 3,000-square-foot covered pool attached to the home. It's by hole five of the golf course. There's a huge koi pond and the landscaping is just amazing."
The house's many amenities include a hot tub, a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase, marble floors, a fireplace, a large chef's kitchen, a formal dining room with a butler's pantry, a musician's bridge overlooking the formal living room, and private guest quarters with its own living room. And, it has an elevator.
"It's in a meticulously maintained and beautiful gated community that's just gorgeous," Reagan said. "It has a beautiful golf course, pools, and tennis courts. The food is phenomenal. Driving through it shows how perfect a home can be."
Reagan spent hours with a professional photographer staging and photographing the home, finding the homeowners to be receptive to his suggestions. He credits Berkshire Hathaway with its luxury marketing expertise in drumming up interest at a price point with a small pool of potential buyers.
The house ended up selling a little lower than the asking price, with three potential buyers expressing interest.
"The housing market is fierce right now," Reagan said. "There are more buyers than sellers."
Hilary Pender, also a with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago in Michigan City, set the record for the highest sale in Porter County over the past decade: $2.62 million at 1712 Littler Drive just down the street in Sand Creek in Chesterton.
“It’s really a pleasure to congratulate John on the sale of this truly special home," said Dave Camp, designated managing Broker of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago offices in Michigan City and Harbor Country, Michigan. "John is a talented realtor who goes the extra mile for his clients and always has their best interests at heart."
Reagan said the achievement seemed surreal.
"I like to treat all my clients like million-dollar clients," he said. "Just having a happy client gives me the same feeling."
