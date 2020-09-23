2 NWI Ford dealerships to distribute free face masks — up to 20 per person

Two Northwest Indiana Ford dealerships plan to distribute thousands of free face masks as part of Ford PPE Day next week.
Webb Ford at 9809 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland and Currie Motors Ford at 2052 W. Morthland Drive in Valparaiso will give up to 20 masks per person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Ford will distribute the personal protective equipment to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic at more than 20 locations across Chicagoland.
The auto manufacturer, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, converted some of its operations to make personal protective equipment and ventilators to combat COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans thus far this year.
"Ford PPE Day is part of a national initiative by Ford and its philanthropic arm, the Ford Motor Co. Fund, to manufacture and distribute 100 million masks to nonprofits, schools, veterans and other at-risk communities facing shortages of personal protective equipment," Ford said in a news release. "Together with its UAW partners, Ford has already manufactured more than 72 million pieces of personal protective equipment for frontline workers and health care equipment for patients, including more than 45 million face masks, 20 million face shields, 50,000 ventilators, 32,000 respirators and 1.4 million washable isolation gowns."
Social distancing guidelines will be observed at the dealerships during the mask giveaway. Masks will be given out to anyone while supplies last.
