2 NWI Ford dealerships to distribute free face masks — up to 20 per person

Two Northwest Indiana Ford dealerships plan to distribute thousands of free face masks as part of Ford PPE Day next week.

Webb Ford at 9809 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland and Currie Motors Ford at 2052 W. Morthland Drive in Valparaiso will give up to 20 masks per person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Ford will distribute the personal protective equipment to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic at more than 20 locations across Chicagoland.

The auto manufacturer, which operates the Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, converted some of its operations to make personal protective equipment and ventilators to combat COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans thus far this year.