20 Under 40: Alan Myszkowski is dialing in on a successful career

When Purdue North Central hired him as its pitching coach, he decided to take another shot at that English degree, finally graduating in 2014.

'Make it happen'

While still in high school, Myszkowski asked for a movie camera one Christmas and he took it with him almost everywhere, capturing moments of his life at home and in sports.

“They were always supportive, no matter what I tried to do,” he said of his parents.

When Myszkowski resumed his collegiate studies, he began to think about the media as a career. He took over operation of the school paper in 2012-13, and that eventually led to an internship at Lakeshore Public Television and an assignment shadowing Times columnist and lifestyle reporter Phil Potempa.

“Eventually it became an easy decision to get into the media business," Myszkowski said.

He was working for Lakeshore Public Television, traveling the area doing live coverage of area high school sports teams and other projects when he took the plunge in November 2017 to form Local 219.