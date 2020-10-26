20 Under 40: Alex Olympidis strives to make Family Express a place where employees stay and thrive

Turnover in the convenience store business is high, an average of 123% per year.
But workers tend to stick around longer at Family Express, the biggest locally owned convenience store brand in Northwest Indiana. The Valparaiso-based chain of stores and gas stations, which was founded on Christmas Day in 1975, only has a 40% turnover per year.
"Turnover at Family Express is among the lowest in the convenience store industry, nationally," said Alex Olympidis, president of operations and human resources. "I won’t take credit, but I’m proud to be another member of a team that takes care of each other and approaches each day with a servant mindset."
Alex Olympidis, a 33-year-old named one of The Times' 20 Under 40, attributes it to thorough screening to bring on the right people.
"Our unique workforce we call the 'Living Brand' is selected by an assessment process that yields only a 2% hire rate," he said. "It makes for a rigorous and selective hiring process, but once someone starts a career with Family Express, they tend to stay for the long term. I get a lot of joy celebrating the 5-, 15-, even 20-year anniversaries of my teammates in the stores."
His father, Gus Olympidis, started the company, which was originally called Time Low, on the west side of Valparaiso. Gus Olympidis runs the family-owned enterprise with his sons Dimitri, Spiro and Alex.
“It is a gift beyond description to have the luxury of working with my three sons everyday in our business," Gus Olympidis said. "It is especially gratifying when you get to the point where you are actually learning from your children. I am at that stage with Alex. His evolution as a senior executive in our organization has blossomed to the envious place of me learning from him.”
Learning the business
The boys got an early start in the family business. Alex Olympidis said he has too many fond memories to recount.
"As early as we can remember, my brothers and I each would help at stores by cleaning or stocking shelves," he said. "From sales associate to store manager, I’ve had just about every role in store operations. All along the way the job is to build relationships and spread some kindness. It’s truly a privilege to say that building relationships is the central component of my career."
Olympidis got his start as an employee at the company the way most people do — behind the counter.
"I lead our operations and human resource departments, but as is the case for much of our team at the corporate office, I started as a sales associate," he said.
The 'Living Brand'
Known for its square doughnuts, fresh milk, gourmet coffee and pizza, Family Express is almost always hiring for its more than 70 stores around the state, mainly in Northwest Indiana, the Lafayette area and the Indianapolis metro. Olympidis attributes the company's success and growth to its employees.
"The Living Brand is what makes Family Express such a great place to work," he said. "Really, our stores are staffed by some remarkable people."
He said the company strives to hire friendly, happy people through its thorough selection process.
"Good people beget more good people," he said. "Great people want to work with great people. It's a positive feedback loop, which is why our turnover is so low. We care about who you are, not what you've done. We're not looking so much at experience or resume as relationship building. If you are a happy person, you would do well at Family Express and could have a very healthy career. Most everyone likes to be around a friendly person."
Olympidis said he draws inspiration from his colleagues every day.
"It’s impossible to come to work each day and not be motivated by my coworkers," he said. "Not a day goes by where I don’t come across a customer compliment about some small and sometimes big act of kindness from a member of the Living Brand. I’m sure most of the good they do never reaches my desk, but I know it happens."
The company has taken pains to keep its employees and customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including by installing plexiglass shields at counters and placing disposable tissues at doors, gas pumps and coffee machines so people don't have to directly touch any surface that could potentially be contaminated with germs.
"I could not possibly be more proud of the efforts of everyone in our company since the onset of COVID-19. The Living Brand did everything possible to keep themselves and our communities safe, and our leadership team all came together to quickly establish a plan to make Family Express as safe as conceivably possible. Great ideas bounced around from everywhere, leading to a multitude of methods to reduce the spread."
Family Express will continue to innovate as it did with coronavirus safety precautions, he said.
"Some of the technological innovations that have been in the works for some time are being rolled out as we speak, including a new Java Wave coffee and tea program that is really going to knock your socks off," he said. "Our hand-selected Arabica beans are brewed instantly at the press of a touchscreen. Each store will be able to brew 24 hot and iced flavors for a freshness and selection unrivaled by national coffee chains. You’re going to see changes to our fueling dispensers."
He said he'll work to ensure Family Express has the right people in place to continue to satisfy consumers.
"You have to innovate or die. You have to reinvent to meet the changing expectations of consumers," he said. "We innovate to stay alive."
Family Express is one of the biggest and best known names in Northwest Indiana retail for a reason.
"A brand is nothing more than a promise," Alex Olympidis said. "Our employees are our most important brand."
To learn more about job opportunities at Family Express, visit familyexpress.com/apply.
