20 Under 40: Alex Olympidis strives to make Family Express a place where employees stay and thrive

“It is a gift beyond description to have the luxury of working with my three sons everyday in our business," Gus Olympidis said. "It is especially gratifying when you get to the point where you are actually learning from your children. I am at that stage with Alex. His evolution as a senior executive in our organization has blossomed to the envious place of me learning from him.”

Learning the business

The boys got an early start in the family business. Alex Olympidis said he has too many fond memories to recount.

"As early as we can remember, my brothers and I each would help at stores by cleaning or stocking shelves," he said. "From sales associate to store manager, I’ve had just about every role in store operations. All along the way the job is to build relationships and spread some kindness. It’s truly a privilege to say that building relationships is the central component of my career."

Olympidis got his start as an employee at the company the way most people do — behind the counter.

"I lead our operations and human resource departments, but as is the case for much of our team at the corporate office, I started as a sales associate," he said.

The 'Living Brand'