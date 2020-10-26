20 Under 40: Alissa Schnick helps students find their individual paths to success

The LaPorte resident, who has three kids with husband Matt and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. through Indiana State University, said she wanted to make an impact on a larger scale.

“With teaching and coaching, I was limited to only working with a select amount of students,” Schnick said.

Every year, she sets new goals as the principal — both school-wide and personal. Over the past year, some of those goals have been challenging to meet due to the pandemic, such as daily attendance rates. However, Schnick said she has found other ways to make sure kids were attending, whether in-person or virtually.

“For the first time ever this year, I personally drove to every home of students who were not attending school regularly,” she said. “I talked with the families to see what issues were preventing the student from working. If it was a computer, we gave them a computer. If it was internet issues, we gave them a hotspot.”

The goal is still there, she said. School officials have just changed the approach to achieving those goals.

It’s an approach she takes with every interaction, every policy she puts into place. Seeing these goals achieved, and that student success, is her favorite part about being a principal.