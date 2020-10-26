20 Under 40: Alissa Schnick helps students find their individual paths to success

This past spring, as high schools across the nation were faced with difficult decisions about how to handle graduation ceremonies, Alissa Schnick knew she couldn’t let her students down.
The principal at Westville Middle/High School told herself that holding a graduation commencement was non-negotiable.
“I know this is a day students look forward to their entire lives,” she said. “Not having a ceremony was not an option. It was how to have one while following the CDC guidelines and being safe.”
On the night of April 2, after hearing that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb had closed schools the remainder of the school year, Schnick sent an email to the 49er Drive-In after discussing the idea with her assistant principal. Less than 24 hours later, it was a go.
“From there, I formed a committee of parents who worked tirelessly alongside administration to make our graduation the best one yet,” Schnick, an honoree in The Times 20 Under 40 class of 2020, said.
The group used the CDC guidelines, which continued to change frequently, as its driving force with all decisions that were made.
“We knew that if we stuck with those guidelines, including calling the health department in both Porter County, where the ceremony was held, and LaPorte County, where our school is located, we would be able to host the event safely,” Schnick said.
Although the event was a life-changing moment for the students who received their diplomas that day, Schnick’s extraordinary effort to hold the ceremony was just one example of many that the 38-year-old has accomplished.
'Family Friendly'
Schnick began her career as an educator where she is now in Westville. She completed her undergraduate at Ball State University in 2005 and completed her student teaching at the middle school in Westville.
“They then hired me as a teacher,” she said. “I taught high school English for eight years.”
While teaching, she earned her master’s degree in educational leadership at Indiana University South Bend in 2013. The following year, a principal position opened at Westville Middle/High School.
This school year, Schnick entered her seventh year as principal, and in 2019, she was named the Indiana Association of School Principals' Principal of the Year.
“Our school has been designated a ‘Family Friendly School’ by the Indiana Department of Education every year since 2016,” she said.
The program focuses on students’ academic, physical, emotional and social needs, as well as providing the proper resources for students and their families to be successful.
The LaPorte resident, who has three kids with husband Matt and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. through Indiana State University, said she wanted to make an impact on a larger scale.
“With teaching and coaching, I was limited to only working with a select amount of students,” Schnick said.
Every year, she sets new goals as the principal — both school-wide and personal. Over the past year, some of those goals have been challenging to meet due to the pandemic, such as daily attendance rates. However, Schnick said she has found other ways to make sure kids were attending, whether in-person or virtually.
“For the first time ever this year, I personally drove to every home of students who were not attending school regularly,” she said. “I talked with the families to see what issues were preventing the student from working. If it was a computer, we gave them a computer. If it was internet issues, we gave them a hotspot.”
The goal is still there, she said. School officials have just changed the approach to achieving those goals.
It’s an approach she takes with every interaction, every policy she puts into place. Seeing these goals achieved, and that student success, is her favorite part about being a principal.
“No two students are the same, so being able to individualize what success looks like for each student, working with them to set goals, and then seeing them achieve those goals is an indescribable feeling,” Schnick said.
In addition to her work as a principal, Schnick has also taken on a leadership role in the LaPorte County Principals Study, Purdue Northwest Advisory Committee and Ready Northwest Indiana.
“Networking is one of my favorite things about education,” she said. “There are so many wonderful opportunities out there, not only for myself, but for the staff and students.”
By engaging in groups outside the school building, it helps build relationships, Schnick says.
“I have been able to work with colleges that then created opportunities for our students,” she said. “I have toured businesses that have then hired our students. Making strong connections with others is essential to having a successful school.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.