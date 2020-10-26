20 Under 40: Andrew Tylka making a big dent in auto body repair world

“They taught me transparency, which I still use with my employees," Tylka said. "Everyone knew the standards and what goals we were trying to reach. I learned how to have fun together. When you spend the majority of your time working, you might as well have fun.”

He then joined with a New York investor who specialized in acquiring troubled malls and repurposing them. With Tylka, he turned a 100,000-square-foot mall into an indoor theme park that Tylka ran. His partner was looking to expand the operation to California when Tylka’s father called and said he was thinking of selling the auto body business to a national chain.

The family business

Tylka told his dad, instead of selling the business, how about letting the younger Tylka sell his home in Indianapolis and move back north to run it. Andrew said his dad started the business in 1983 with a friend (the Ed of the title). The elder Tylka had been working as an engineer and doing auto body work as a hobby. When the engineering company downsized, it was time to turn the hobby into his job.

Tom bought out Ed a couple of years later and eventually expanded to three locations in Lake County. Andrew said his dad was spending less and less time at the shop and was looking to retire when he called his son, who became the second generation operator of Tom and Ed’s.