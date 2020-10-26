20 Under 40: Anthony "Bo" Patton is a mentor in the classroom, on the basketball court and in the community

As a Merrillville High School teacher and head boys basketball coach, Anthony “Bo” Patton plays a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of leaders.

Although a responsibility he takes seriously, mentoring and coaching his students — especially the boys on his basketball team — is also the most rewarding part of his job, he said.

“It is important to mentor young men in Northwest Indiana because this is where I am from, and if it weren’t for my parents, family and the outstanding coaches and teachers I had in my life, I would be lost and not walking in the purpose God has for me,” Patton said.

As a mentor, he says he does his best to help younger generations tap into their purpose.

Patton, 30 and a Merrillville resident, has taught with the school district since 2013 and has served as a coach for seven years. This year will mark his second year as head coach.

“I try to use the platform God has blessed me with as the first African American head boys basketball coach at Merrillville High School to give God the glory, help these young men develop on and off the court, and teach them to use their current and future platform to inspire others,” Patton said.