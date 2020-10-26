20 Under 40: Artist Chuck Dayton finds he has knack for the art of finance

When he took a job as a teller at Centier Bank in 2001, Chuck Dayton thought he was doing it just to earn money to pay for his studies in graphic design and marketing at Indiana University Northwest. But instead he was starting a career in finance that has led to his selection as one of The Times’ 20 Under 40 top professionals in the Region.

Dayton, 37, grew up and still lives in Chesterton. His dad, Don, is a senior automation engineer for ArcelorMittal and his mom, Julie, was busy, he said, "keeping up with me and my three sisters." He graduated from Chesterton High School in 2001 and headed to IUN.

“I was an artistic person and had done different types of art,” Dayton said. “I never had a desire for numbers. If somebody had told me (the bank) would be my career and that I would love it, I would have said ‘no way,’ but it grew on me pretty quickly.”

Two years into his college studies, Dayton switched to a degree in business administration and marketing, finally graduating in 2010.

“It wasn’t as quick as I would have liked because I was working at the bank full-time and sometimes could only take one course at a time,” he said.

Finding a passion