20 Under 40: Artist Chuck Dayton finds he has knack for the art of finance

When he took a job as a teller at Centier Bank in 2001, Chuck Dayton thought he was doing it just to earn money to pay for his studies in graphic design and marketing at Indiana University Northwest. But instead he was starting a career in finance that has led to his selection as one of The Times’ 20 Under 40 top professionals in the Region.
Dayton, 37, grew up and still lives in Chesterton. His dad, Don, is a senior automation engineer for ArcelorMittal and his mom, Julie, was busy, he said, "keeping up with me and my three sisters." He graduated from Chesterton High School in 2001 and headed to IUN.
“I was an artistic person and had done different types of art,” Dayton said. “I never had a desire for numbers. If somebody had told me (the bank) would be my career and that I would love it, I would have said ‘no way,’ but it grew on me pretty quickly.”
Two years into his college studies, Dayton switched to a degree in business administration and marketing, finally graduating in 2010.
“It wasn’t as quick as I would have liked because I was working at the bank full-time and sometimes could only take one course at a time,” he said.
Finding a passion
By the time he graduated, he was working on the retail side of the bank and in management. One of Centier’s regional officers noticed his success at working with consumer loans and said he was cut out to be a mortgage officer. Mortgage officers work on commission, and Dayton said he didn’t feel comfortable not having a regular paycheck.
When a second regional officer said the same thing, he was still hesitant, but the officer felt so strongly about it she convinced the Centier mortgage manager to create a junior loan officer position for those without experience doing first mortgages, the only kind of loan he hadn’t done yet.
The bank sent him to the Xinnix Academy, which is based in Georgia and provides knowledge in mortgages and sales skills training. It is a six-month program and the junior loan officer program at Centier was a year-long training.
“(The Xinnix program) taught me more that I needed to know, and I came out of it with knowledge even the veterans in the industry didn’t have even before I wrote my first mortgage,” he said. “(In the junior loan officer program) I got to see everything being implemented that I’d learned.”
In his first year as mortgage officer he earned the bank’s Rookie-of-the-Year honor, surpassing other experienced mortgage officers “many times over.” The junior loan officer program has continued and Dayton is mentoring some of its trainees. For the past two years he’s earned Loan Officer of the Year for Centier.
“I’m loving what I do. It’s not about me. It’s about the clients. Someone has to help these people, and I don’t shy away from the difficult ones and help them get over the hurdles and get where they need to be. I’m there for them and not just the paycheck. Lead with your heart and the money will follow.”
Helping others reach their dream
He said he was surprised being selected as one of the 20 Under 40 honorees.
“I was caught off-guard,” Dayton said. “Every year I look forward to the announcement and to see who was named, and I looked up to those people because it takes time to get ahead in business and climb the ladder and get that kind of recognition. I thought it would be cool to be one, but I never imagined I would be. Getting the call that I was one was the coolest thing.”
He said the pandemic has resulted in constant changes in the business, many of them making the process more intense and labor intensive. The threat of layoffs has resulted in some people getting their dream of owning a house pulled out from under them at the last minute.
“The stress motivates me and keeps me on my toes to be ready for whatever comes my way.”
He and his partner Justin, a real estate agent, married in Canada in 2005. Dayton said they occasionally refer clients to each other but try to avoid that. Justin did serve as their real estate agent when they bought their own house.
“I’m really happy where I am,” Dayton said. “I get so much satisfaction from the job, and I can’t think of any other thing I could do to get that. I can’t think of another career where I would get the same sense of fulfillment.”
