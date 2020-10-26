20 Under 40: Bethany Shelhart focuses on constant improvement while helping run family's business

Known around the world, Hobart-based Albanese Confectionery has delighted the taste buds of those with a sweet tooth for decades.
For Bethany (Albanese) Shelhart, co-president of Albanese Confectionery Group and a 2020 honoree in The Times' 20 Under 40 recognition of young professionals in the Region, there’s always room for growth. That’s why the 35-year-old Crown Point resident works every day to continue the growth of the family business, known for its gummi bears and chocolates.
“I grew up in the family business and over the years I have worked in just about every position to gain a better understanding of our business,” she said.
She’s not alone — Shelhart and her two sisters are the second generation to lead Albanese Confectionery. She said their role as co-presidents is to serve, mentor and lead more than 500 employees. Shelhart is also director of operations, marketing, and retail.
“I truly value their experience, input, thoughts and ideas,” she said. “I have never thought I needed to be the smartest person in the room, and realized early on that listening to your team, especially those on the floor doing the work every day, will lead you to the solutions that continue to push your organization forward.”
Shelhart learned this style of leadership through directly working with her father, Scott.
“He was always on the floor with our team members, doing the work, troubleshooting or sweeping the floor,” she said. “He would see a problem, talk with the operators, ask how they thought we could fix it and then would have it resolved in 10 minutes.”
He simply “did it,” she says, and now so does she.
“Whereas a lot of people like to talk about it or have hours of meetings, in our industry, time is ticking and the opportunity is now,” Shelhart said.
'Pushing the boundaries'
Her drive comes from the desire to create a special bond with the company’s loyal customers.
“We love coming up with new gummi flavors or chocolate combinations and we draw a lot of inspiration for our products by pushing the boundaries of what is technically thought to be possible,” she said.
Her greatest challenge, she says, is ensuring she doesn’t become complacent.
“I have overcome that by continuing to show up and be actively involved every day in our business,” Shelhart said. “I’m on the production floor or in the warehouse, seeing what’s going on and looking for ways that we can continue to improve in the future.”
Doing so also allows her to be a part of her team’s growth and realize their potential.
“Life has a way of allowing excuses to be the reason why we cannot do something,” Shelhart said. “It is a beautiful process to watch someone realize that they have full control over their destiny and that integrity and hard work are invaluable.”
