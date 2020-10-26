20 Under 40: Bethany Shelhart focuses on constant improvement while helping run family's business

“He was always on the floor with our team members, doing the work, troubleshooting or sweeping the floor,” she said. “He would see a problem, talk with the operators, ask how they thought we could fix it and then would have it resolved in 10 minutes.”

He simply “did it,” she says, and now so does she.

“Whereas a lot of people like to talk about it or have hours of meetings, in our industry, time is ticking and the opportunity is now,” Shelhart said.

'Pushing the boundaries'

Her drive comes from the desire to create a special bond with the company’s loyal customers.

“We love coming up with new gummi flavors or chocolate combinations and we draw a lot of inspiration for our products by pushing the boundaries of what is technically thought to be possible,” she said.

Her greatest challenge, she says, is ensuring she doesn’t become complacent.

“I have overcome that by continuing to show up and be actively involved every day in our business,” Shelhart said. “I’m on the production floor or in the warehouse, seeing what’s going on and looking for ways that we can continue to improve in the future.”