20 Under 40: Binika Henderson finds her niche in home sales

Binika Henderson was just 15 when she landed her first job. Even as a young teen, she found that she was comfortable in sales, and at Southlake Mall she was the top selling agent of hand heaters.
“I always had a niche for sales,” she said.
Henderson continued working while she attended Merrillville High School, where she graduated with honors. She was named employee of the month while working at White Castle in high school, and as a college student on a full scholarship, she worked as a resident assistant in charge of 50 young women.
Henderson graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree with honors, and has taken graduate classes at Indiana University Northwest.
“After college graduation, I obtained a job offer to work at CDW Corporation doing sales technology for three years,” said Henderson. “The CEO was a Purdue graduate and was excited to have me on board.”
After reading the book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" on her commute to Chicago, Henderson was inspired to make a career change.
“During an economic downfall, I oddly started a career in real estate in 2007 with little knowledge of what was to come,” she said.
It turned out to be a job that suited her well.
“I like the freedom of my schedule and the financial benefits of commission-based earnings,” she said.
Among the challenges, said Henderson, are dealing with many different personalities, different buying styles, communication and overcoming sales objections.
“Additionally, transitioning from a saleswoman to more of a CEO role and the additional roles that come along with it,” she said.
Henderson has been featured in Top Agent magazine, earned a spot in the Homesnap Top 15% Nationwide 2020, and has been a prior MLS director with her local real estate association.
She started her own company, Heritage Real Estate, for the property management division and real estate sales and developed an investment program that assists people to build wealth through real estate investing, with a book to follow.
Recently, Hendeson began working with a mentoring program where she helps teach young girls how to reach their goals and prepare for their future. She has also been involved with Work One and Goodwill.
A self-described “travel junkie,” Henderson also enjoys interior design and event planning and indulging in her guilty pleasure of daytime naps. She credits her parents for being her biggest inspiration in helping her get to where she is today.
