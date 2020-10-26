20 Under 40: Binika Henderson finds her niche in home sales

Binika Henderson was just 15 when she landed her first job. Even as a young teen, she found that she was comfortable in sales, and at Southlake Mall she was the top selling agent of hand heaters.

“I always had a niche for sales,” she said.

Henderson continued working while she attended Merrillville High School, where she graduated with honors. She was named employee of the month while working at White Castle in high school, and as a college student on a full scholarship, she worked as a resident assistant in charge of 50 young women.

Henderson graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree with honors, and has taken graduate classes at Indiana University Northwest.

“After college graduation, I obtained a job offer to work at CDW Corporation doing sales technology for three years,” said Henderson. “The CEO was a Purdue graduate and was excited to have me on board.”

After reading the book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" on her commute to Chicago, Henderson was inspired to make a career change.

“During an economic downfall, I oddly started a career in real estate in 2007 with little knowledge of what was to come,” she said.