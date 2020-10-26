20 Under 40: Dale Holsti focuses on creating positive experiences

This year, he is serving as the vice president of the PTO. The cause is especially important to him, not only as a Cedar Lake resident, but as a parent to an 8-year-old son.

One of the organization’s goals this year has been to help kids navigate the complex emotions they may be feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have worked to improve morale for the kids in such a scary situation, including a mascot that staff can wear to make the kids smile and some stuffed Mustangs for all the kindergarteners as a buddy when they are nervous at home about school,” he said.

'Trusted hands'

In addition to his duties with the fire department and the time he spends volunteering, Holsti also runs his own travel agency called Priority 1 Travel. Until COVID hit, it was a second full-time job for Holsti, though business is picking back up, he said.

“People seem to have optimism for 2021, so business is picking back up,” he said. “Some days I honestly ask myself how I balance things, but somehow I do, and it involves some early mornings or late evenings, and patience and understanding from my wife, Samantha, and my son, Grant.”