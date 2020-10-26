20 Under 40: Dale Holsti focuses on creating positive experiences

As a kid, Dale Holsti grew up fascinated by the 1970s television series “Emergency.”
“The thought of being like Johnny and Roy helping people was always exciting,” he said.
Now 40, Holsti has realized his childhood dream as a paramedic/firefighter for the city of Crown Point. Prior to working for the city, Holsti served as a paramedic for Tri-Creek Ambulance Service in Lowell for six years, as well as in other communities for a total of 21 years of service.
“I have always loved the new challenges that come with the job every day,” he said. “I love the camaraderie that I have with the crew I work with. It is a second family, and dealing with what we deal with, it’s awesome to have a family that understands.”
His work has earned him several awards, including “Employee of the Year” for his exceptional service to the citizens of Crown Point, and now recognition in The Times' 20 Under 40, which recognizes young professionals from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties who stand out in their professions and their communities. Honorees are chosen by a committee, which reviews nominations from the public.
But his service to the community doesn’t stop there. Last year, Holsti volunteered to coordinate a fundraiser for the Douglas MacArthur Elementary School PTO to help the group raise funds for a new playground. In one night, the effort raised more than $7,000.
This year, he is serving as the vice president of the PTO. The cause is especially important to him, not only as a Cedar Lake resident, but as a parent to an 8-year-old son.
One of the organization’s goals this year has been to help kids navigate the complex emotions they may be feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have worked to improve morale for the kids in such a scary situation, including a mascot that staff can wear to make the kids smile and some stuffed Mustangs for all the kindergarteners as a buddy when they are nervous at home about school,” he said.
'Trusted hands'
In addition to his duties with the fire department and the time he spends volunteering, Holsti also runs his own travel agency called Priority 1 Travel. Until COVID hit, it was a second full-time job for Holsti, though business is picking back up, he said.
“People seem to have optimism for 2021, so business is picking back up,” he said. “Some days I honestly ask myself how I balance things, but somehow I do, and it involves some early mornings or late evenings, and patience and understanding from my wife, Samantha, and my son, Grant.”
The road to becoming a travel agent was a journey itself. In 2010, Holsti had back surgery. Though minor in nature, it still presented a threat to Holsti continuing his career as a firefighter.
“My surgeon said, 'What’s your back-up plan if you can’t be a firefighter anymore?' and there was an awkward silence,” Holsti said. “It was something I had never thought of.”
Holsti and his wife loved to travel, was proficient with computers and loved dealing with people. He found a host agency in Texas where he could learn the industry, and seven years later, branched out on his own, opening Priority 1 Travel. His slogan, “Your travel plans in trusted hands,” is inspired by his role at the firehouse, where he is responsible for other people’s lives.
“In a way, the two — fire department and travel — are similar in that I am trying to make sure people have a positive experience,” Holsti said. “Travel is so cool to be a part of, and I am honored with how many weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries that I have been a part of.”
The desire to help others is a family affair. His wife, Samantha, is also being honored as a 20 Under 40 recipient for her work in the oncology department at the University of Chicago, and his son, Grant, was recognized at his school for displaying outstanding kindness.
“Our children are our future, and kindness and manners in this world seems so absent,” Holsti said. “My parents raised me with respect and manners and to treat people with kindness. It is an important trait to instill into your child.”
