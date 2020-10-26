20 Under 40: David Kwait of Peoples Bank leads a strong team with a focus on the future

And he’s proud that half of his team, including management, is made up of women in a profession where typically less than 20% of asset managers are female.

Kwait has taken many opportunities to get involved and give back to communities in Northwest Indiana. He’s been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and the Anti-Cruelty Society, a guest speaker for promising youth leaders, judged oratorical competitions, been a “We the People” instructor and served on the Porter County Government Non-Profit Charitable Foundation as an advisory member.

He met his wife, Julia, whom he praises for “balancing a full workload with her total adoration over and dedication to our family,” in law school, and she works for a local law firm. The couple has two children.

Kwait said his father, who spent his career in the FBI, has also been a big inspiration for him as he worked toward and advanced in his career.

Kwait, who was named Peoples Bank’s Vice President of the Year in 2015, said enjoyment of his job stems from its forward-looking quality.

“Before I came to the bank, I worked in litigation in Chicago. We never worked with our clients when they were at their best, most hopeful or forward-thinking," he said. "Instead, they were defending past actions and calling those around them to account. More importantly, the outcomes universally led me to believe that the whole truly is more than the sum of its parts. Now, I get to work with families, businesses and community-based organizations to build and plan and grow together. I see people every day when they want to discuss their futures.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0