20 Under 40: David Kwait of Peoples Bank leads a strong team with a focus on the future

At just 39, David Kwait has had an impressive and varied job history.
He has always been driven and hard working, starting with his first job in junior high school. Today he is senior vice president and Wealth Management Group leader at Peoples Bank.
Kwait earned his B.A. in economics from DePaul University in 2005, his J.D. from Notre Dame Law School in 2009 and M.B.A. from University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2016. He interned with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and on a presidential campaign, and has worked as a managing editor of an online court reporting service, as a campaign manager and as a litigation associate attorney.
“In college, I studied economics. In one of my classes, I learned about a tool called microfinance," Kwait said. "It involves making small loans to individuals who wanted to be productive by starting small businesses, but simply cannot get a handle on the first rungs of the ladder to climb out of poverty."
The tool had been used successfully in poverty-stricken countries around the globe, with remarkably strong rates of repayment, Kwait said.
"It was clear that the programs were successful because mostly all of the borrowers realized that relationships matter and that character matters," Kwait said. "If they did not repay their loans, their neighbors would not have the same opportunity to grow."
The lessons from that class would influence Kwait's career.
"I did not know at the time that what drove my interest in microfinance drives my interest in community banking — relationships and character,” Kwait explained.
A similar experience pointed him toward law.
“Toward the end of my experience at DePaul, I went to a presentation given by the dean of DePaul University’s Law School. I was very impressed with the structure of his discussion, the thought process that he exhibited and the confidence that he had in delivering his message. This put me on the path to law school," Kwait said.
In hindsight, these two seemingly divergent passions were aligning me squarely with my role with Peoples Bank," he said. "I get to make my clients more successful at every stage of their lives. I get to offer sound investment strategies rooted in financial science. I get to optimize and retain local wealth. I get to take the stress out of retirement and legacy planning. I get to partner with my clients to reduce the chance of unwanted surprises as they advance toward their goals.”
A focus on the future
Working with a strong team is part of what makes his job rewarding and successful.
“My team in wealth management makes it really easy to come to work every day,” Kwait said.
And he’s proud that half of his team, including management, is made up of women in a profession where typically less than 20% of asset managers are female.
Kwait has taken many opportunities to get involved and give back to communities in Northwest Indiana. He’s been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and the Anti-Cruelty Society, a guest speaker for promising youth leaders, judged oratorical competitions, been a “We the People” instructor and served on the Porter County Government Non-Profit Charitable Foundation as an advisory member.
He met his wife, Julia, whom he praises for “balancing a full workload with her total adoration over and dedication to our family,” in law school, and she works for a local law firm. The couple has two children.
Kwait said his father, who spent his career in the FBI, has also been a big inspiration for him as he worked toward and advanced in his career.
Kwait, who was named Peoples Bank’s Vice President of the Year in 2015, said enjoyment of his job stems from its forward-looking quality.
“Before I came to the bank, I worked in litigation in Chicago. We never worked with our clients when they were at their best, most hopeful or forward-thinking," he said. "Instead, they were defending past actions and calling those around them to account. More importantly, the outcomes universally led me to believe that the whole truly is more than the sum of its parts. Now, I get to work with families, businesses and community-based organizations to build and plan and grow together. I see people every day when they want to discuss their futures.”
