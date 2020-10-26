20 Under 40: IHB special agent Charlie Mathewson has special talent for teaching safety

Like his father and grandfather before him, Charlie Mathewson has a passion for the railroads, and, in his case, it has resulted in his being named one of The Times’ 20 Under 40 top young professionals.

Mathewson, 37, grew up in Portage and graduated from Portage High School in 2002. After graduation, he went into training, rather than trains, at local health clubs and gyms, becoming a supervisor and shift manager. It was through that job that he eventually shifted his focus to law enforcement, and then the railroad.

“When I was working at the health club, there was a lot of police that came in there to work out. I got to talking to them about what they did, and it sounded exciting,” Mathewson said. “I thought it was pretty awesome that they are the first responders in emergencies and they’re putting their lives on the line on a daily basis. I thought it was pretty cool, and it says a lot about a person when they sacrifice for someone they don’t know anything about and they do it humbly.”

A new career