20 Under 40: IHB special agent Charlie Mathewson has special talent for teaching safety

Like his father and grandfather before him, Charlie Mathewson has a passion for the railroads, and, in his case, it has resulted in his being named one of The Times’ 20 Under 40 top young professionals.
Mathewson, 37, grew up in Portage and graduated from Portage High School in 2002. After graduation, he went into training, rather than trains, at local health clubs and gyms, becoming a supervisor and shift manager. It was through that job that he eventually shifted his focus to law enforcement, and then the railroad.
“When I was working at the health club, there was a lot of police that came in there to work out. I got to talking to them about what they did, and it sounded exciting,” Mathewson said. “I thought it was pretty awesome that they are the first responders in emergencies and they’re putting their lives on the line on a daily basis. I thought it was pretty cool, and it says a lot about a person when they sacrifice for someone they don’t know anything about and they do it humbly.”
A new career
In 2006, Mathewson was hired on the Burns Harbor Police Department. He got his first taste of working for the railroad two years later when he joined the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police. He stayed there until 2016, when he joined the Indiana Harbor Belt police as a special agent (the equivalent of patrolman on a public police department.)
It marked the continuation of a family tradition. Mathewson’s grandfather, Tom Mathewson, worked for the IHBRR in communications for his entire career, and his father, Tom Mathewson Jr., started his railroad career there as a signal maintainer before switching to CSX.
“I’ve always had a passion for railroads,” Charlie Mathewson said.
Sharing the safety message
Working for the IHB police, he’s become very involved in the Operation: Lifesaver safety program, working with the public, teaching school children about public safety and what it means to be a first responder. He’s been involved with the Operation: Lifesaver program for a total of 10 years and has done presentations to people of all ages.
Last year he was selected by the Federal Railroad Administration to be on a panel of people from around the country who were given the task of rewriting the Operation: Lifesaver program curriculum on investigations and safety. He’s been to locations around Indiana and some in Illinois that were the scenes of a high number of accidents to do safety presentations.
“Indiana usually ranks third or fourth in the nation in the number of crossing accident fatalities. I do training classes for police and other first responders as well as hold safety fairs and go to schools to educate kids on trains and on notifying the police. I’ve done a lot of training with NIPSCO employees and at schools near railroad tracks.”
The new curriculum he helped write was unveiled at the state’s police academy a couple of months ago. That course tells police the safety measures they should take when investigating an incident near a railroad track, and Mathewson has programs appropriate for all age groups and audiences.
Mathewson is on the board of the Northwest Indiana Information Sharing and Security Alliance, a public and private partnership formed to improve safety, and he’s involved with the safety group for communications with other railroads.
When he graduated from the police academy, he received the Herman Freed award voted by the students and staff to the recruit who best displays the characteristics of a professional police officer.
Mathewson said he was surprised and honored at his selection for the 20 Under 40 designation and added his goal is to some day retire from the IHB. Married for more than nine years, he and his wife Katie have two daughters.
