20 Under 40: Jeff Daneff finds his place in health care administration

Jeff Daneff didn’t always know what he wanted to be in life, but he did know that he wanted to make a difference.
His jump to a career in health care didn’t always seem obvious, however, especially considering Daneff’s background largely consisted of an education and work history in finance.
But health care served as the perfect place to put his finance experience to work, while at the same time, making a difference in the lives of others.
“In health care today, I find it crucial for CFOs to assist in driving strategy,” the Valparaiso resident said. “Health care today obliges the CFO to be the jack of all trades and the master of many.”
Daneff is one of this year's 20 Under 40 honorees, recognized as an outstanding young professional in the Region.
Taking a chance
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Creighton University, he received two master's degree from the school — a master of business administration and a master of business intelligence and analytics.
After school, Daneff went to work in the finance industry as a senior credit risk analyst for TD Ameritrade. Crediting his parents for his strong work ethic, Daneff said it was his wife, Amy, who works for health care company Kaiser Permanente, who introduced him to the possibility of working in the health care industry.
“I took a chance in health care after my wife and her colleagues had piqued my interest by the work they were a part of,” he said.
He began his health care career in supply chain as a contract administrator. He was promoted to a senior analyst role supporting CFOs within a 14-hospital market.
“Here, I was given a behind-the-scenes look into the vast modalities of health care delivery, and it was in this role you could say that I found passion in the work I was doing,” Daneff said.
In 2017, he became CFO of Northwest Health System, formerly known as Porter Healthcare System.
Since then, the 36-year-old has faced several challenges similar to those that hospital administrators across the country have faced, including evaluating more thoroughly wants versus needs. However, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new layer of complexity that will continue to rapidly evolve health care delivery, he says.
“Many of the recent challenges in health care are not necessarily new,” Daneff said. “Rather, it’s the pace of change itself that has proven to be the most disruptive.”
However, Daneff said the health care industry has an opportunity to capitalize on this unique time of rapid restructuring, and he said he is fortunate to work with a strong team willing to meet that task.
“In order to operate, and even more so strategize, in an environment where revenue pathways are constantly at risk from Medicare, Medicaid and other non-governmental entities, health care leaders will have to do more to evaluate care delivery initiatives,” he said.
The major challenge is to make the most use of resources, especially labor, during a time when a pandemic is present, he said.
A focus on patients
Even with these challenges he faces on a daily basis, Daneff said he tries to set time aside to witness the care provided first hand.
“As a health care administrator, each day, while different, has its own hint of groundhog’s day, so the ability to be in the moment is something that I’ve made a conscious effort to do,” he said. “Most often, it entails walking over to any of our various waiting rooms to introduce myself to patients and to evaluate the intake process of our team. Patient service and navigation is key.”
After all, being a CFO is not about simply crunching numbers. Instead, numbers are intertwined into everything that happens in a health care system, he said.
“It’s just that some metrics are more visible or profound than others,” Daneff said. “While staff productivity, expense management and revenue retention are certainly quantitative areas I hold closely, in any given day, a CFO can be seen analyzing patterns in our qualitative data as well.”
When not at the hospital, Daneff is involved in the community as well. He is a board member for the United Way of Porter County, the Valparaiso Parks Board and National Alopecia Areata Foundation, and serves as a finance committee member for the Indiana Hospital Association. He also has a 2-year-old daughter, Ro.
