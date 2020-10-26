20 Under 40: Jeff Daneff finds his place in health care administration

“In order to operate, and even more so strategize, in an environment where revenue pathways are constantly at risk from Medicare, Medicaid and other non-governmental entities, health care leaders will have to do more to evaluate care delivery initiatives,” he said.

The major challenge is to make the most use of resources, especially labor, during a time when a pandemic is present, he said.

A focus on patients

Even with these challenges he faces on a daily basis, Daneff said he tries to set time aside to witness the care provided first hand.

“As a health care administrator, each day, while different, has its own hint of groundhog’s day, so the ability to be in the moment is something that I’ve made a conscious effort to do,” he said. “Most often, it entails walking over to any of our various waiting rooms to introduce myself to patients and to evaluate the intake process of our team. Patient service and navigation is key.”

After all, being a CFO is not about simply crunching numbers. Instead, numbers are intertwined into everything that happens in a health care system, he said.