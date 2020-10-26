20 Under 40: John O'Block brings variety to downtown Crown Point

The expression good things come in threes certainly applies to entrepreneur John O'Block.

O'Block, 38, in early September opened, along with co-owner Tom Waddell, his third business in downtown Crown Point, called Crown Point Toys & Collectibles.

The Crown Point resident already owned Tavern on the Main with his wife, Miranda O'Block, as well as Sure Fire Tattoos.

"It is currently taking up most of my time," O'Block said of the new business. "I enjoy them all because they are so different."

O'Block's entrepreneurial work has earned him recognition in The Times’ 20 Under 40 awards program for 2020.

O'Block credits his late father, John O'Block, with his early interest in collectibles.

"My dad was a collector of metal trains and I picked it up from him. It snowballed from there," O'Block said.

The new store, at 103 N. Main St., includes hundreds of relics of times past and present, including Star Wars, He-Man, G.I Joe, Funko Pop! and Marvel collectibles, to name just a few.

As a kid, O'Block said he primarily collected baseball cards that he would take to toy shows along with his dad.