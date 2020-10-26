20 Under 40: John O'Block brings variety to downtown Crown Point

The expression good things come in threes certainly applies to entrepreneur John O'Block.
O'Block, 38, in early September opened, along with co-owner Tom Waddell, his third business in downtown Crown Point, called Crown Point Toys & Collectibles.
The Crown Point resident already owned Tavern on the Main with his wife, Miranda O'Block, as well as Sure Fire Tattoos.
"It is currently taking up most of my time," O'Block said of the new business. "I enjoy them all because they are so different."
O'Block's entrepreneurial work has earned him recognition in The Times’ 20 Under 40 awards program for 2020.
O'Block credits his late father, John O'Block, with his early interest in collectibles.
"My dad was a collector of metal trains and I picked it up from him. It snowballed from there," O'Block said.
The new store, at 103 N. Main St., includes hundreds of relics of times past and present, including Star Wars, He-Man, G.I Joe, Funko Pop! and Marvel collectibles, to name just a few.
As a kid, O'Block said he primarily collected baseball cards that he would take to toy shows along with his dad.
"He would carve out a place for me on his table to sell my baseball cards," O'Block said.
O'Block grew up in Munster, graduated from Munster High School, earned an associate's degree in culinary arts and also did a tattoo apprenticeship.
He had previously owned Stephano's Pizzeria in Lansing and Sure Fire tattoo parlor in Lynwood.
"I've always been very ambitious," O'Block said.
Tavern on Main
O'Block and his wife, Miranda O'Block, got married in early 2016 and later that year opened their first business together — Tavern on the Main.
It was an opportunity, originally involving three other owners, the newlyweds couldn't resist, since they both loved downtown Crown Point and saw the potential.
Tavern on the Main, at 136 S. Main St., is described as a Chicago style gastropub, craft bar and eatery.
The O'Blocks said they came up with a concept and foods to serve as a result of their travels through the United States as well as to Turkey, Israel and Greece.
Some of their specialties include appetizers such as Scotch egg twins and chicken and waffle cones and crispy cauliflowers. Main entrees include filet medallions, fresh Atlantic salmon and cocoa chili rubbed bone-in pork chops.
The restaurant and pub are housed in the building that was once The Front Gate retail shop.
The restaurant, just east of the Old Lake County Courthouse, seats around 75 people, not including the patio area. Sure Fire Tattoos is located above the restaurant.
O'Block credits his wife, whose main focus is running the restaurant, as the sole reason he is able to juggle three businesses.
"Without my wife I wouldn't be able to manage all these things. Without her I wouldn't be getting any sleep," O'Block said.
A downtown trio
O'Block said he loves Crown Point and the fact that he was able to bring yet a third business to it.
"It's cool to bring something new and unique to the downtown," O'Block said.
During the month of September his new shop has had customers from all over Indiana and neighboring states come in to browse and buy.
"This seems to have been a good time to start a new business. The foot traffic through the store has been good and we do a lot of business online," O'Block said.
Both the O'Blocks list travel as one of their favorite things to do.
"We'd love to get away as soon as we get past COVID-19 travel restrictions. Hopefully we can travel again at the beginning of the year," O'Block said.
