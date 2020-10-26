20 Under 40: Melissa Mitchell is at home at HealthLinc

Melissa Mitchell's youthful job aspirations were a far cry from the job she now holds with HealthLinc.
Mitchell, 39, majored in communications and marketing at Ball State University with plans to become a deejay.
Her career choice seemed a good fit, given the Knox native's unique speaking voice and chatty personality.
"I talked all the time," Mitchell said.
She credits a return home to work, for her stepdad's medical practice, as what led her to her present position in the health care field.
Since March of 2016, she has held the job of chief operating officer for HealthLinc, which operates community health care centers.
It's a job that entails the execution of operational strategies, including oversight of phones, systems, networks, data, facilities and operational staff at all the organization's sites. Her work has earned her recognition as one of this year's 20 Under 40 outstanding young professionals.
Mitchell graduated from Ball State University in 2003 and then took a job as account manager at CDW in Chicago, where she remained for three years.
In 2004 Mitchell's then-fiance, Jim Mitchell, was called to active duty, so the two eloped.
"We married the day before he shipped out to start training for his deployment to Afghanistan," Mitchell said.
In May of 2004 Mitchell's brother, Jeremy Richardson, died of a disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,
"This was a very sudden unexpected passing. This was the same week that my husband Jim was traveling to Afghanistan. The only way to reach him was via the Red Cross to let him know what happened. I met my husband because he was my brother’s friend. This was a meaningful event that ultimately led us to come back to Knox when he got home so that we could be closer to family," Mitchell said.
Her husband came back home in 2005.
Life and career in the Region
"We ultimately moved back to Knox in 2006 as we were pregnant with our first child," Mitchell said.
It was then that Mitchell began working for her stepdad, Dr. Joseph Bartush of Bartush Family Practice. In 2008, the practice joined HealthLinc.
Even though legally he was her stepfather, Mitchell said she regarded him as her dad.
"It was there I learned what compassionate care looked like, as well as the mechanics of running a medical practice. I remember that he didn’t care about what it took to take care of a patient. He had been paid in apple dumplings, or watermelons, or chicken even.. but he never sent someone away because they couldn’t afford to be cared for. That resonated so deeply with me," Mitchell said.
Mitchell said that what HealthLinc means to her is the same mission that her stepdad's practice embodied and how she strives to behave every day.
"We are there to take care of the patients. No matter what financial status they have, no matter what challenges they have. We take care of all people regardless of race, or ethnicity, or homeless status or chronic condition or age. We wrap our services around our communities and develop programs based around the needs of the patients we serve. I learned that working for a small, one doc practice in the rural town of Knox, Indiana. I try to bring that message into the work I do every day," Mitchell said.
HealthLinc is a federally qualified health center which takes care of patients whether uninsured or underinsured. It has many specialties and is always looking to add more based on the needs of the patients in the communities served, Mitchell said.
Mitchell and her husband are the parents of three children. When Mitchell isn't working she enjoys spending time with her family bicycling, traveling and going to movies.
