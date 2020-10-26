20 Under 40: Melissa Mitchell is at home at HealthLinc

In May of 2004 Mitchell's brother, Jeremy Richardson, died of a disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy,

"This was a very sudden unexpected passing. This was the same week that my husband Jim was traveling to Afghanistan. The only way to reach him was via the Red Cross to let him know what happened. I met my husband because he was my brother’s friend. This was a meaningful event that ultimately led us to come back to Knox when he got home so that we could be closer to family," Mitchell said.

Her husband came back home in 2005.

Life and career in the Region

"We ultimately moved back to Knox in 2006 as we were pregnant with our first child," Mitchell said.

It was then that Mitchell began working for her stepdad, Dr. Joseph Bartush of Bartush Family Practice. In 2008, the practice joined HealthLinc.

Even though legally he was her stepfather, Mitchell said she regarded him as her dad.