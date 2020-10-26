20 Under 40: Samantha Holsti brings a passion for patient care to her role as physician assistant

“There is still value in the work, even in those times,” she said.

Providing comfort

To help provide comfort to patients and their families experiencing the challenges associated with fighting cancer, Holsti was instrumental in an effort to bring therapy dogs to the hospital.

“Many of the patients I care for are in the hospital for longer periods of time,” she said.

One of the treatments requires that a patient come in the hospital for five days every other week for five cycles. In order to keep patients well enough for treatment, it is important to not only monitor their labs and their physical condition, but also the status of their mental health, she said.

“A patient of mine who was in the middle of his treatment one day wanted to quit and go home, and when I chatted with him, I found out he was missing his dogs at home,” Holsti said. “The attending physician I was working with mentioned that he knew Comer Children’s Hospital had a therapy dog program, but the Center for Care and Discovery did not have a program for adult inpatients.”

That’s when Holsti became part of a committee to get pet therapy for the hospital’s patients.