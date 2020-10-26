20 Under 40: Samantha Holsti brings a passion for patient care to her role as physician assistant

When Samantha Holsti was a freshman at the University of Illinois, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
She remembers the initial feeling of fear and helplessness — until she met her mother’s care team.
Now the 39-year-old Cedar Lake resident is working to ensure other families going through the same scary and uncertain process feel the same level of confidence that she felt in that moment.
“Her team of doctors and nurses made us feel cared for, hopeful and empowered with a plan,” she said. “This positive experience in the setting of a challenging situation inspired me.”
For the past 13 years, Holsti has worked as a physician assistant on the inpatient oncology floor at UChicago Medicine.
Although she’s always been interested in the science and advancements in oncology, her passion is patient care.
“Working in oncology can be challenging, but it is also rewarding to be there for a patient when they need you and help them through their treatment,” Holsti said. “There is job satisfaction when a patient comes back to visit you and is thriving with the battle behind them.”
Even when the outcome is not what she or the patient’s family was hoping for, Holsti says it is still important to be there for a patient and the patient’s family when goals shift to comfort care.
“There is still value in the work, even in those times,” she said.
Providing comfort
To help provide comfort to patients and their families experiencing the challenges associated with fighting cancer, Holsti was instrumental in an effort to bring therapy dogs to the hospital.
“Many of the patients I care for are in the hospital for longer periods of time,” she said.
One of the treatments requires that a patient come in the hospital for five days every other week for five cycles. In order to keep patients well enough for treatment, it is important to not only monitor their labs and their physical condition, but also the status of their mental health, she said.
“A patient of mine who was in the middle of his treatment one day wanted to quit and go home, and when I chatted with him, I found out he was missing his dogs at home,” Holsti said. “The attending physician I was working with mentioned that he knew Comer Children’s Hospital had a therapy dog program, but the Center for Care and Discovery did not have a program for adult inpatients.”
That’s when Holsti became part of a committee to get pet therapy for the hospital’s patients.
“We have a dedicated room where the patients that are medically able to visit can do so away from patients that may be uncomfortable around dogs,” she said. “Overall, the dog therapy program has a positive impact on the patients, adding an escape from the hospital routine, and the staff enjoys the dogs just as much.”
Helping others
Kindness and empathy are qualities Holsti brings to her profession, but those qualities are evident on the homefront as well. Her husband, Dale, is a paramedic/firefighter for the city of Crown Point, and is being honored as a 20 Under 40 recipient this year as well.
Both work together to instill the same qualities in their 8-year-old son, Grant.
“Having empathy allows you to know how that person feels so that you can respond effectively,” she said. “I often tell him that life can be hard enough and if you can do something, no matter how small, to make someone’s life easier or better, you should.”
In addition to her work with patients, Holsti also serves as an institutional review board member at the University of Chicago. The committee meets to review and assure that appropriate steps are taken to protect the rights and welfare of patients participating in research studies being conducted at the institution.
She also is involved with projects like her son’s PTO and assists with fundraisers that are held through her husband’s fire department.
