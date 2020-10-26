20 Under 40: Stephanie Trendowski is driven to advocate for moms and their needs

After Stephanie Trendowski almost lost her life four years ago after a serious complication during the birth of her daughter, she had an epiphany.
“For the first four weeks while my daughter thrived in the neonatal intensive care unit, and I was healing from ICU trauma, I decided that I was meant to do something about this,” said Trendowski, who suffered from HELLP syndrome, a more severe form of preeclampsia. “I had a feeling that we survived to make a difference in some way.”
The now 36-year-old Crown Point resident has worked tirelessly ever since to ensure mothers and babies have the best health care available in order to reduce Indiana’s maternal and infant mortality rates.
“The work can be heavy at times, but the drive, passion and purpose keep me going,” she said.
Advocating for moms
A proud Hoosier, Trendowski was born and raised in South Bend and chose Indiana schools for her post-high school education — Indiana University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, Valparaiso University, where she earned her master’s degree, and the Mendoza School of Business at the University of Notre Dame for Women in Leadership, where she earned a certification.
Her time spent in higher education isn’t over, however. A business professor at Ivy Tech Community College, Trendowski splits her time teaching students the tools necessary to be successful and advocating for mothers and children.
She is a member of Mom Congress, the U.S. mother’s rights membership organization that works to address the most pressing policy issues of motherhood, including stress.
“I have focused on creating a community to bring together mothers who are change agents who connect in state circles and in caucuses,” she said.
Trendowski also serves on the Mom Congress 2020 Policy Committee and is a Mom Congress Caucus Moderator.
Her advocacy has led her to work with state representatives, senators and members of congress, and to make trips to Washington, D.C.
“There I joined over 100 other advocates working toward legislation on maternal mortality and morbidity, maternal mental health and paid family leave,” she said.
Trendowski also co-authored a proclamation with Indiana State Sen. Eddie Melton that urged Gov. Eric Holcomb to name May as Indiana Motherhood Month.
“In short, this proclamation is meant to recognize all mothers, whether it be birth, adoptive foster or respite care, and their indispensable role of paramount importance that is often undervalued, underappreciated and unnoticed,” Trendowski said. “Rather, we recognize them as innovators, tireless workers, engines of economic growth and drivers of progress. Ensuring Hoosier mothers’ health and prosperity, the proclamation is determined to focus on lowering the state’s maternal mortality rate.”
Trendowski wasn’t finished there, however.
She also worked with State Rep. Lisa Beck to create a House resolution that urged Holcomb to name May as Indiana Motherhood Month, though with a few added elements that focused on lowering the maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.
“The Senate, House and governor’s proclamations are proudly displayed in my office as a reminder of what we are fighting for,” Trendowski said.
Spreading the message
She is working with U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski to accomplish many of the same goals at the federal level, and has received support from U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks and U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky.
Trendowski is also authoring her first book, which she hopes will reach women worldwide so they know they aren’t alone.
“My ultimate goal and dream would be that our efforts will assure a future where no mother will perish from preventable causes during pregnancy, childbirth and the 4th trimester postpartum period,” she said.
To accomplish this, she lives by the same advice she gives her business students.
“One thing I always encourage my students to do is try,” she said. “‘I would rather fail trying than fail to try’ is one of my favorite motivators. If one person tells you no, do not let that be the end of your pursuit.”
