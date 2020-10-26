20 Under 40: Stephanie Trendowski is driven to advocate for moms and their needs

After Stephanie Trendowski almost lost her life four years ago after a serious complication during the birth of her daughter, she had an epiphany.

“For the first four weeks while my daughter thrived in the neonatal intensive care unit, and I was healing from ICU trauma, I decided that I was meant to do something about this,” said Trendowski, who suffered from HELLP syndrome, a more severe form of preeclampsia. “I had a feeling that we survived to make a difference in some way.”

The now 36-year-old Crown Point resident has worked tirelessly ever since to ensure mothers and babies have the best health care available in order to reduce Indiana’s maternal and infant mortality rates.

“The work can be heavy at times, but the drive, passion and purpose keep me going,” she said.

Advocating for moms

A proud Hoosier, Trendowski was born and raised in South Bend and chose Indiana schools for her post-high school education — Indiana University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, Valparaiso University, where she earned her master’s degree, and the Mendoza School of Business at the University of Notre Dame for Women in Leadership, where she earned a certification.