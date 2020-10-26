20 Under 40: Tara McElmurry brings creativity to her role as a communicator

When Tara McElmurry went to work for NIPSCO in 2014, she was returning to familiar ground. Her mom had worked there for 15 years before her retirement, and McElmurry had spent time there as a communications intern while attending Butler University, where she earned a B.A. in journalism with minors inbusiness and political science.
Following graduation, she spent two years at The Times of Northwest Indiana, working alongside Pat Colander as an associate niche content producer.
“I would say that creativity has played a big part in my success, and working with Pat Colander was such a formative experience," McElmurry. "She was such a light and a really bold person, and you’d come to her with an idea she would get excited and wanted to help you make it happen.”
McElmurry greatly enjoyed her time with the newspaper, and said it was very hard to leave, but she was excited to have the opportunity to join the NIPSCO family. She considers her job as communications lead one of the best jobs in the company.
“Being in communications, you get to learn about all parts of the company in some way. As a communicator, you have to learn the details of what’s going on and be a good storyteller,” she said. “I really love the fact that I get to learn so much. In journalism work, you learn a little about a lot of things, but here you need to learn in a deeper way about energy. I love the learning aspect and getting to work with a variety of different people.”
Communicating with creativity
McElmurry said that when she started at NIPSCO, she thought of herself as an internal communicator.
“But as I got more seasoned and found out more and grew in my role, I felt more like an ambassador to customers as well as interfacing with employees and leaders,” she said. “Now I’m doing more of the external facing, and our goal is to bridge that gap to what we’re bringing customers about what they’re doing in their neighborhood.”
Each day is different and presents new challenges, and McElmurry recognizes that even though she’s been there for six years, it’s still important to ask questions, and it’s OK not to know something. Her priority is doing the best job she can of telling stories, making each party feel heard and connecting people.
“Never let your creativity go away," said McElmurry. "There are always opportunities to be creative. You can always find a way. One of the most fun parts of my job is to channel creativity into everything I do.”
Her work as communications lead of NIPSCO's generation transition, branded "Your Energy, Your Future," earned her recognition as a finalist in E Source's 2020 Employee Experience Awards for her internal communications plan. It involved educating and discussing the company's plan with employees, particularly employees at the coal-fired generating plants that will be most impacted by the transition.
She credits her success with the "Your Energy, Your Future" internal communications plan to her work with a previous continuous improvement initiative in which she learned the importance of listening to employees and gathering their feedback to build a plan that would give them the information they need, while finding outlets for employees to be heard and get their questions answered.
McElmurry said she learns and grows the most from starting new projects or working through challenges.
"It's always humbling to start something new and come from a place a vulnerability — of not quite knowing what the end game is going to look like," she said. "I've learned that it's OK not to know all the answers at the outset — asking questions, working as a team, learning to truly listen to others and bringing creativity into the mix are ways to make a communications project successful and resonate with others."
Serving the community
McElmurry had been looking forward this year to participating in a run for the first time that her uncle has been doing for the past 30 years, benefitting St. Jude Children's Hospital. She was unable to run with him in person due to the pandemic, but did the virtual run of 24 total miles in five segments, including some middle-of-the-night runs where her dad rode his bike behind her.
“It’s very cool and it’s amazing the work my uncle does,” McElmurry said. She was able to raise $4,000 in pledges for the cause.
McElmurry has been part of the founding committee of Real Strong Girls with the United Way. She and several other professional women formed a coalition to provide support and mentorship to young girls. She’s been involved with retreats the group has hosted the past three years and she looks forward to returning to it after the pandemic subsides.
“The goal is to show girls in underserved communities that they have options and they’re loved and people are rooting for them,” she said.
