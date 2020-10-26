20 Under 40: Tara McElmurry brings creativity to her role as a communicator

When Tara McElmurry went to work for NIPSCO in 2014, she was returning to familiar ground. Her mom had worked there for 15 years before her retirement, and McElmurry had spent time there as a communications intern while attending Butler University, where she earned a B.A. in journalism with minors inbusiness and political science.

Following graduation, she spent two years at The Times of Northwest Indiana, working alongside Pat Colander as an associate niche content producer.

“I would say that creativity has played a big part in my success, and working with Pat Colander was such a formative experience," McElmurry. "She was such a light and a really bold person, and you’d come to her with an idea she would get excited and wanted to help you make it happen.”

McElmurry greatly enjoyed her time with the newspaper, and said it was very hard to leave, but she was excited to have the opportunity to join the NIPSCO family. She considers her job as communications lead one of the best jobs in the company.