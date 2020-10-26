20 Under 40: Tionna Harris is dedicated to helping children as a clinical social worker

“This approach emphasizes that what we think impacts how we feel and act,” she said. “If we can be aware of our thoughts and change or reframe them, we can then change our emotional state and behaviors.”

It’s a concept she has applied in her own life as well, she says.

“If I am having a bad day, I try to change my thoughts about situations, which positively changes my mood and how I maneuver through the rest of the day,” Harris said.

She doesn’t hesitate to share her own personal examples with clients, many of whom experience symptoms of anxiety, depression and PTSD.

“When clients truly engage in the therapy process and try these approaches, they achieve significant changes,” she said.

A positive impact

Working with adolescents, in particular, offers many challenges — and rewards. Some of the youth she regularly works with are involved with the Indiana Department of Child Services or are on probation, and they have been exposed to trauma, negative environments and adverse life experiences at an early age.