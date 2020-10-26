20 Under 40: Tionna Harris is dedicated to helping children as a clinical social worker

Helping people through difficult times has been her calling, something Tionna Harris has known she wanted to accomplish even at a young age.
“I have always naturally been a person who people feel they can talk to, even during my high school years,” the licensed clinical social worker said. “When I entered college, I also assumed a similar role through mentoring underclassmen, as well as through a mentoring program I started for teenage girls.”
Through these experiences, Harris says she discovered her passion for advocating for people who didn’t feel they had a voice.
“I also developed a passion for empowering them to find their voice and further develop their unique strengths,” she said.
Gaining awareness
Harris is a secure residential clinical manager with Campagna Academy in Schererville, which serves children and adolescents. During her first year at Campagna, she was a behavioral therapist in the program for clients with intellectual disabilities.
Her work has earned her recognition as one of the 20 Under 40 young professionals from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties who stand out in their professions and their communities.
Harris, 28, says her therapeutic style, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, focuses on helping clients gain awareness and control over their thoughts and beliefs that contribute to negative emotional and behavioral patterns.
“This approach emphasizes that what we think impacts how we feel and act,” she said. “If we can be aware of our thoughts and change or reframe them, we can then change our emotional state and behaviors.”
It’s a concept she has applied in her own life as well, she says.
“If I am having a bad day, I try to change my thoughts about situations, which positively changes my mood and how I maneuver through the rest of the day,” Harris said.
She doesn’t hesitate to share her own personal examples with clients, many of whom experience symptoms of anxiety, depression and PTSD.
“When clients truly engage in the therapy process and try these approaches, they achieve significant changes,” she said.
A positive impact
Working with adolescents, in particular, offers many challenges — and rewards. Some of the youth she regularly works with are involved with the Indiana Department of Child Services or are on probation, and they have been exposed to trauma, negative environments and adverse life experiences at an early age.
“The youth I have worked with are truly resilient, and prior to therapy, develop ways to cope with past trauma and adverse experiences on their own,” Harris said. “Some of these ways of coping are not healthy, such as engaging in substance use or being physically aggressive toward others."
Her job, Harris says, is to help her clients learn new, healthy ways to cope with their emotions and past experiences.
“I particularly enjoy working with children because it allows me to help them change maladaptive behaviors at an early age,” she said. “As we all know, the longer we practice negative behaviors, the more they become instilled as a natural instinct and become harder to change.”
Making a difference now helps them begin to practice healthy patterns sooner in life, and decreases the chances they will develop further negative emotional and behavioral patterns that can impact how successful they are in life, Harris said.
For clients who are not ready for change, that can be challenging.
“My solution for that is empathy,” she said. “I often have to place myself in their shoes, try to view the world from their lens, in order to better understand their perspective.”
In addition to completing training in Trauma-Focused Behavior Therapy, Harris has also completed training in MOtivational Interviewing and Dialectical Behavior Therapy. She is an alumna and member of Zeta Phi Beta and volunteers in the community as well.
“It is such a remarkable feeling to see a child change from fighting or harming themselves regularly to not showing any of these behaviors at all,” Harris said. “I truly love having a positive impact on the lives of children and helping them learn skills that will aid in their life success.”
