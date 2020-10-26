20 Under 40: Tricia Hall wants to keep growing with healthcare

NorthShore Health Centers continues to grow, and so does its director of marketing and patient relations, Tricia Hall.
“I believe in personal and professional growth,” said Hall, 39. “I’m always looking for ways to improve. I feel the same for other people.”
Hall has been with NorthShore seven years. The company, started by Janice Wilson, has grown from a teen clinic at Portage High School to encompass nine facilities in Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties.
In her current role, Hall handles all marketing and branding, building relationships in the communities NorthShore serves. She also manages the NorthShore outreach team, working on the company message and providing that information to patients.
Hall has been recognized for her work as one of 2020's 20 Under 40 outstanding professionals.
“I like the creative aspect of my job,” Hall said. “I like the idea of helping our patients and putting the message out to the public with the marketing we do.”
Hall worked with Wilson on the dedication of NorthShore’s 5,100-square-foot flagship facility, its largest medical and administrative center, in January. Preparations for the 2020 grand opening began the previous summer. Among the challenges for Hall was keeping a secret from Wilson.
The facility is not only named for Hall, who started the program in 1995, but it also contains a historical timeline with photos of key personnel. That included Wilson, shown in one photo with a grandchild.
“The project was very time-consuming, but it was beautiful,” Hall said of the dedication and timeline, displayed on two of the facility’s three floors.
Constant growth
Hall had previously worked for Career Education Corp. and Iowa Grain, an investment brokerage firm.
She earned an online degree in business from American Continental University and is pursuing her master’s degree in marketing, also online, from Southern New Hampshire University.
“I think I’m a pretty well-rounded thinker,” Hall said. “In everything we do, it always rolls back to mission. We’re always surveying areas in which we grow or make ourselves better.”
Hall also enjoys “having different perspectives from staff, putting them together, and making better decisions.”
Having worked in marketing since 2006, Hall said, “Marketing is always changing and so is healthcare. I’m always willing to grow and change with the times: how can we reach patients on a different level?”
Whether its reputation management, social media, or the NorthShore website, Hall continued, “We’re being flexible. You’ve got to keep up with the times.”
Hall cited two role models, both from Career Education Corp., who’ve helped her grow professionally. One is Stacy Okeen, a former supervisor she replaced.
“She mentored me and believed in me and taught me things to get through the job,” Hall said.
The other role model, Cecile Arroyo, was vice president of admissions. “She taught me to be a good manager,” Hall said. “I was able to work well together with others.”
Hall also wants to see her staff grow professionally.
“I push the people under me to be better,” Hall said. “That includes growth here and the possibility for better opportunities somewhere else. We can always improve. No one is perfect. The goal is for us to be better.”
NorthShore appears poised for continued growth. Its Merrillville clinic is undergoing expansion to add a pharmacy, chiropractics and substance abuse services. The Hammond facility is moving two blocks into a larger clinic and will offer optometry, a pharmacy, chiropractics and substance abuse care.
Having just started her master’s program, Hall noted, “Our goal is that NorthShore is always growing with the community. I want to further my skills so I’m prepared to grow with the company.”
Hall and her husband David have two children, Abigail, 8, and Nash, 6, and they own an 18-acre hobby farm in Valparaiso, raising beef cattle.
