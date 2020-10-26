20 Under 40: Veteran teacher Morgan Vlassopoulos believes in the value of serving others

Having spent her professional career solely in Merrillville schools, Vlassopoulos, a Cedar Lake resident, said she wanted to be a teacher “for as long as I can remember.”

Vlassopoulos feels her dedication to her craft is evidenced “in my willingness to assist my colleagues, to serve on different committees, to answer emails after hours, and to share my personal contact information with parents. I am very much a team player.”

On a more personal level, she added, “My siblings and I were always taught by our parents that our efforts will lead to our successes. This means having perseverance, striving for excellence and finding solutions to any challenges that might come my way."

Vlassopoulos said the toughest part of her job currently is dealing with COVID-19. She and Jongsma try to bring their students, whenever possible, into small groups for mini-workshops to explain the material. Additionally, the co-teachers are trying to present the material in as many ways as possible and keep the classroom routine as close to a normal schedule as possible.