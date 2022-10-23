Twenty young professionals from across Northwest Indiana are being recognized for their accomplishments and their potential as the 2020 class of The Times Media Co. and In Buisiness magazine's 20 Under 40 program.

The 20 awardees will be recognized at a reception Thursday at Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. Full profiles of this year's class are published in the October edition of In Business, and on nwi.com.

The 2020 20 Under 40 are:

Jeff Daneff

Age: 36

Occupation: Chief financial officer, Northwest Health System

Notable: Daneff is a board member for the United Way of Porter County, the Valparaiso Parks Board and National Alopecia Areata Foundation, and serves as a finance committee member for the Indiana Hospital Association.

Quote: “As a health care administrator, each day, while different, has its own hint of groundhog’s day, so the ability to be in the moment is something that I’ve made a conscious effort to do.”

Chuck Dayton

Age: 37

Occupation: Mortgage loan officer, Centier Bank

Notable: Dayton has won Centier's Rookie of the Year loan officer, and has been Loan Officer of the Year twice.

Quote: “I’m loving what I do. It’s not about me. It’s about the clients. Someone has to help these people, and I don’t shy away from the difficult ones and help them get over the hurdles and get where they need to be.”

Tricia Hall

Age: 39

Occupation: Director of marketing and patient relations, NorthShore Health Centers

Notables: Hall and her husband own an 18-acre hobby farm in Valparaiso, raising beef cattle; she is also pursuing her master’s degree.

Quote: “Marketing is always changing and so is healthcare. I’m always willing to grow and change with the times: how can we reach patients on a different level?”

Tionna Harris

Age: 28

Occupation: Residential clinical manager at Campagna Academy

Notable: A licensed clinical social worker, Harris practices cognitive behavioral therapy and is trained in Trauma-Focused Behavior Therapy, MOtivational Interviewing and Dialectical Behavior Therapy.

Quote: “It is such a remarkable feeling to see a child change from fighting or harming themselves regularly to not showing any of these behaviors at all. I truly love having a positive impact on the lives of children and helping them learn skills that will aid in their life success.”

Binika Henderson

Age: 39

Occupation: Realtor, Heritage Real Estate

Notable: As a successful realtor, Henderson enjoys mentoring young girls to help them develop goals and plan for their future. Henderson also enjoys interior design and event planning.

Quote: "Work hard, play harder."

Dale Holsti

Age: 40

Occupation: Paramedic/firefighter and travel agent

Notable: Holsti has been a Crown Point “Employee of the Year” for his exceptional service to its citizens.

Quote: “In a way, the two — fire department and travel — are similar in that I am trying to make sure people have a positive experience.”

Samantha Holsti

Age: 39

Occupation: Physician assistant on the inpatient oncology floor at UChicago Medicine.

Notable: Holsti was instrumental in bringing a therapy dog program to UChicago Medicine.

Quote: “Working in oncology can be challenging, but it is also rewarding to be there for a patient when they need you and help them through their treatment. There is job satisfaction when a patient comes back to visit you and is thriving with the battle behind them.”

David Kwait

Age: 39

Occupation: Senior vice president, Wealth Management Group leader, People’s Bank

Notable: A former litigation associate attorney, Kwait also was campaign manager for a county-wide ballot initiative in California.

Quote: “I have tried to build a versatile personal skill set and an equally versatile team that will empower me to pivot to success no matter what the future holds.”

Charlie Mathewson

Age: 37

Occupation: Special agent, Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad

Notable: Mathewson was part of a Federal Railroad Administration panel that rewrote curriculum for its Operation: Lifesaver program.

Quote: “I thought it was pretty awesome that (police officers) are the first responders in emergencies and they’re putting their lives on the line on a daily basis ... it says a lot about a person when they sacrifice for someone they don’t know anything about and they do it humbly.”

Tara McElmurry

Age: 30

Occupation: Communications lead, NIPSCO

Notable: McElmurry's work on NIPSCO's generation transition, branded "Your Energy, Your Future," earned her recognition as a finalist in E Source's 2020 Employee Experience Awards.

Quote: "Self-awareness is key — it's not easy, but truly getting to know yourself is how to communicate and coexist with those around you coming from a place of empathy, grace and love."

Melissa Mitchell

Age: 39

Job: Chief operating officer at HealthLinc Community Health Center in Valparaiso

Notable: Mitchell is co-leader for the church marriage support group, Couples In Christ.

Quote (in reference to her late stepfather): "It was there I learned what compassionate care looked like, as well as the mechanics of running a medical practice. I remember that he didn’t care about what it took to take care of a patient. He had been paid in apple dumplings, or watermelons, or chicken even ... but he never sent someone away because they couldn’t afford to be cared for. That resonated so deeply with me."

Alan Myszkowski

Age: 38

Occupation: Owner, Local 219

Notable: Myszkowski has been a baseball pitching coach at the high school and college level.

Quote: “I get to choose the people I work for, and I love helping them succeed as much as they are helping us. I try to make sure the vision of that business gets out there.”

John O'Block

Age: 38

Occupation: Owner of Tavern on Main and Sure Fire Tattoos and co-owner of Crown Point Toys & Collectibles.

Notable: O'Block, co-owner of three businesses in downtown Crown Point, most recently turned his hobby of collecting vintage action figures into a business.

Quote: "Without my wife I wouldn't be able to manage all these things."

Alex Olympidis

Age: 33

Occupation: President of operations and human resources, Family Express

Notable: Olympidis is a member of YPO (Young President’s Organization), is a bird watcher and a fan of all things "The Office." He and his wife Kirstin have two children, Anna and Thomas, with a third, Sophia "coming soon."

Quote: "It’s impossible to come to work each day and not be motivated by my coworkers. Not a day goes by where I don’t come across a customer compliment about some small and sometimes big act of kindness from a member of the 'Living Brand'."

Anthony “Bo” Patton

Age: 30

Occupation:Teacher and head boys basketball coach, Merrillville High School

Notable: Patton teaches in Merrillville's business department and leads its CTE Microsoft Office Certification Program.

Quote: “It is important to mentor young men in Northwest Indiana because this is where I am from, and if it weren’t for my parents, family and the outstanding coaches and teachers I had in my life, I would be lost and not walking in the purpose God has for me.”

Alissa Schnick

Age: 38

Occupation: Principal at Westville Middle/High School

Notable: This year, Schnick visited the home of each Westville student not attending school regularly, making sure they had the technology to allow them to attend class during the pandemic.

Quote: “No two students are the same, so being able to individualize what success looks like for each student, working with them to set goals, and then seeing them achieve those goals is an indescribable feeling.”

Bethany (Albanese) Shelhart

Age: 35

Occupation: Co-president, Albanese Confectionery Group

Notable: This year, Albanese launched Ultimate 8 Flavor Gummi Bears, made with colors and flavors from real fruit and vegtables. The company won the NEXTY Consumer Choice Award in the food and beverage category for the Ultimate 8 gummis.

Quote: “Life has a way of allowing excuses to be the reason why we cannot do something. It is a beautiful process to watch someone realize that they have full control over their destiny and that integrity and hard work are invaluable.”

Stephanie Trendowski

Age: 36

Occupation: Business professor at Ivy Tech and member of Mom Congress, an organization advocating for mothers' rights.

Notable: Trendowski helped author state resolutions declaring May to be Indiana Motherhood Month.

Quote: “One thing I always encourage my students to do is try. ‘I would rather fail trying than fail to try’ is one of my favorite motivators. If one person tells you no, do not let that be the end of your pursuit.”

Andrew Tylka

Age: 37

Occupation: Owner, Tom & Ed's Auto Body

Notable: Tylka helped lead the repurposing of a shopping mall into a theme park in California.

Quote: “All this is worth it. It’s a passion. I’m a big person on being where the opportunities are and putting myself in the right place at the right time.”

Morgan Vlassopoulos

Age: 38

Occupation: Educator, Merrillville Community School Corporation

Notable: Attorney Kenneth Allen’s Teachers of Excellence recognition; received Outstanding Future Educator Early Childhood Educator Award from Oklahoma City University

Quote: “I enjoy teaching because I like being around children and their innate curiosity of the world around them. Seeing a child’s eyes light up when he/she solves a challenging task is priceless.”