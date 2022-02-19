2021 brought 'renewed optimism' to Region's commercial, industrial markets

Northwest Indiana's commercial real estate market rebounded last year and continues to benefit from strong demand.

An annual report by Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial found that retail and industrial vacancy rates in Northwest Indiana fell to the lowest level in five years.

"2021 could be best described as renewed optimism," Latitude President Aaron McDermott said. "Coming out of the lockdown we saw retailers shutting down, offices closing, and the dramatic rise of food delivery services. Market demand and the rising cost of construction, materials and labor, and rising inflation are still a concern for many. Because of those reasons, combined with a record low-interest rate environment, we saw significant increases in real estate prices across most sectors. Heading into 2022 as the material shortage loosens and the interest rates start to steadily climb, pricing may start to taper off from the dramatic increases we have seen."

Latitude Commercial found most sectors of commercial real estate in Northwest Indiana saw increases in prices and rental rates last year, along with lower vacancy and low sales volumes.

"The major contributing factors to this were the vast migration into the NWI area, the rising cost of labor and building materials, and the slowdown in new construction," McDermott said. "While there seems to be a lot of new construction happening throughout our area there still seems to be plenty of pent-up demand for commercial real estate."

The market sales price per square foot hit an all-time high for the Northwest Indiana market.

"We also saw dramatic increases in the market rent per square foot and vacancy dip down below 5% for most of 2021," he said. "While there are a number of new construction projects happening in Schererville, St. John, and Crown Point it may not be enough inventory to keep up with the demand for certain sectors within retail, particularly related to the high demand we have been seeing related to quick service food users."

Retail vacancy rates fell to 4.5% by year's end, with rental rates climbing to an average price of $13.90 per square foot. That's a 50-cent increase per square foot over the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Region's industrial and logistics market also has been booming, with Amazon opening two new distribution centers in Northwest Indiana.

"The industrial market has been on a steep vertical climb in terms of the market sales price per square foot and in terms of the market rent per square foot," he said. "Both numbers saw dramatic increases during 2021 growing by more than 10% for both sales and rental rates. While the vacancy rates have gone to all-time lows, the sale volume for industrial was at its lowest levels in five years."

In the industrial market, the vacancy rate fell to a five-year low of 5.25% while market sale price rose to a five-year high of $53 per square foot. Market sales price per square foot has risen 40% in Northwest Indiana since 2017.

Months on market for industrial properties however averaged 14 months in Northwest Indiana last year, the highest since 2017.

"With chaos brings opportunities and any future market dips should be viewed as such," McDermott said. "I am very optimistic about Northwest Indiana."

