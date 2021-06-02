2022 budget proposal includes $150 million for Region rail projects

The 2022 budget proposal President Joe Biden sent to Congress last week includes nearly $2.5 billion for the grant program helping fund the South Shore Line's two major capital projects.

The West Lake Corridor would receive $100 million and the Double Track project $50 million in New Starts grant money in fiscal year 2022, which begins in October.

The $2.5 billion in the budget proposal is a similar amount to recent years' budgets.

The budget proposal includes a total of about $1.72 billion for 15 New Starts projects, 13 of which, including Northwest Indiana's, have grant agreements in place. They range from three major subway projects in Los Angeles costing more than $9 billion collectively to a streetcar extension in Kansas City with a projected cost of about $352 million.

The Kansas City project, along with a light rail project in Boston and a commuter rail project in Maryland serving the Washington, D.C. area, will receive their final funding in 2022, while the Department of Transportation is projecting projects in Phoenix and St. Paul will earn grant funding agreements.

In all, 25 projects are recommended for funding in the U.S. Department of Transportation's annual report.