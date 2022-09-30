2022 Influential Women Award winners announced

Twenty-eight professionals were presented awards at the recent Influential Women of Northwest Indiana awards banquet, celebrating the Region’s top female professionals.
The event is coordinated by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association. This year's banquet was the 11th annual event.
"This is one of the best events of the year. There’s nothing as amazing as seeing the pure joy among our finalists, winners and their families and colleagues," said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. "Many of our winners have taken on tremendous challenges, defied the odds, and developed promising and influential careers. We’re proud of them, and even more, we’re proud to celebrate the success stories that make NWI women some of the strongest in the world."
Two winners were announced in each of 12 industry categories — one Up-and-Coming winner and one Influential Woman winner. Overall awards were given to one Influential Woman of the Year, the overall Up-and-Coming Women of the Year, the Empowering Business of the Year, the Community Leader of the Year and the Supporter of the Year.
Winners were chosen from a group of 120 finalists selected from a pool of over 250 nominees.
2022 Influential Women Winners Influential Woman of the Year
Audra Peterson, Executive Director of Career and Technical Education, Porter County Education Services
Up and Coming Woman of the Year
Claudia Jones, Director of Food and Beverages, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Supporter of the Year
Kylee Fraze Norman, Tax Director, CLH, CPAs & Consultants
Community Leader of the Year
Kelly Vates, Co-Founder, Executive Director, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center
Arts Influential Woman: Robin Arvanitis, Dance Department Leader, Patti’s All-American Gymnastics Up & Coming: Alicia Hodges, Owner, Alicia Hodges Portraiture Business Influential Woman: Stephanie Keller, Manager, CliftonLarsonAllen Up & Coming: Trish Geyer, Agency Owner, Allstate Insurance Construction Influential Woman: Norma Williams, Owner, Excellence by Design Up & Coming: Julianne Tattersall, Internal Operations Manager, Korellis Economic Development/Government Influential Woman: Alexius Barber, Public Affairs and Economic Development Manager, NIPSCO Up & Coming: Mary Perren, Executive Assistant, Starke County Economic Development Foundation Education Influential Woman: Audrey Faith Randle, Instructor of Criminal Justice Education, Hammond Area Career Center Up & Coming: Kristin Burton, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Purdue University Northwest Finance Influential Woman: Helen Pennington, Senior Vice President of Risk Review, Citibank Up & Coming: Lisa Kuehl, Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager, Horizon Bank in Merrillville Health care Influential Woman: Erica Kaufman West, MD, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Franciscan Alliance Up & Coming: Tiffany Conover, Charge Nurse, St. Catherine Hospital Law Influential Woman: Heather McCarthy, Attorney, City of Hobart; Law Office of Heather A. McCarthy Up & Coming: Allison Pulliam, Associate Attorney, Eichhorn & Eichhorn LLP Marketing Influential Woman: Angela Spencer, Owner, White Iris Dress; Account Executive, Auburn Supply Company Up & Coming: Samantha Bean, Marketing Manager, Lubeznik Center for the Arts Nonprofit Influential Woman: Erika Miller, District Manager, Goodwill Industries of Michiana Up & Coming: Juanita Boland, Crisis Contact Quality Assurance Manager, Crisis Center Inc. Service Influential Woman: Stacey Beal, Wholesale Fuel Sales Support, Luke Oil Up & Coming: Miranda O’Block, Owner, Tavern on Main STEM Influential Woman: Nasim Azimi, R&D Scientist, Staff Engineer, MonoSol LLC Up & Coming: Brianna Styck, Executive Director, Educator, Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Zombie dodgeball, Public Bar & Rec, Tavern on the Lake, Sweat 219, PhysioPoint and another Crumbl Cookies opening; Munster Train Depot closes
Coming soon
Public Bar & Rec is going to bring fun and games to downtown Crown Point, including simulated dodgeball with undead opponents.
The bar and driving range is coming to 210 S. Main St., taking over the former Diamond Jim's space just north of the old Lake County Courthouse square.
It's touted as "a place for good food, good drinks, good games and multi-sport simulators."
Patrons can savor hand-crafted drinks and play more than a dozen virtual reality sports, including football, soccer, baseball and zombie dodgeball. It will have multisport indoor sims that will let bar-goers pick the game of their choosing.
Public Bar & Rec is now hiring cooks, servers, bartenders, managers and other employees for both full- and part-time positions.
For more information, visit
publicbarandrec.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Tavern on the Lake is going to bring more scenic lakefront dining to downtown Hobart.
The gastropub is taking over the former Villa Del Sol space at 200 E. Main St.
The restaurant is billed as "an upscale gastropub perfect for both families and singles" that "offers spacious outdoor dining with breathtaking views." It's located on Main Street but backs up to the Lakefront Park trail that runs around George Lake.
The plan is to open in the fourth quarter of this year. It's now hiring.
For more information, visit
tavernonthelakehobart.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
It's the end of the line for the Munster Train Depot. The hobby store at 231 Ridge Road has closed.
Joseph S. Pete
End of line
The Munster Train Depot opened just a few years ago with a large selection of 400 locomotives, 1,200 freight cars, a variety of scenery supplies and countless detail parts. It featured a 160-foot dual mainline winding through the store, and was home to the NWI N Scalers club, which met there several times a week.
It taught aspiring modelers how to layout tracks and let them run trains with more than 100 cars.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Sweat 219 will soon put gym-goers through their paces in Crown Point.
"Sweat 219 is a high energy, low-impact fitness boutique that will offer mat-based Pilates, Barre and yoga-inspired workouts," owner Rosalie Black said. "There is truly nothing like it and we are excited to bring this style of workout to the community."
The gym will open this fall on Summit Street near Broadway.
"Our mission is to help those who want a healthier lifestyle without breaking their body in high-impact workout routines," she said. "Our workouts are designed to sculpt, tone, & break a sweat, not your body."
For more information, visit
sweat219.com, call 219.588.9560 or visit info@sweat219.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
PhysioPoint Therapy Highland will celebrate its grand opening of a new office with a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 6.
“After having success helping clients move better and feel better for years in Crown Point and Cedar Lake, PhysioPoint has expanded our services to bring quality physical therapy to the greater Highland, Indiana area in the Port De L’eau Plaza on 45th Street," PhysioPoint Physical Therapy owner Nate Kloosterman said.
“The pillars of treatment aimed at helping a wide variety of physical therapy and wellness needs include hands-on therapy, Pilates equipment, trigger point dry needling and an innovated approach called Redcord. We offer examinations to clients without needing a doctor’s referral for most insurances.”
David Cobb is the lead therapist of PhysiPoint's new Highland office.
Joseph S. Pete
Grand opening
“Dave is a highly skilled diagnostician and manual therapist who treats a wide variety of orthopedic conditions as well as balance in vestibular issues,” Kloosterman said. “He is a board-certified orthopedic specialist who has advanced training in management of musculoskeletal issues, sports injuries and chronic conditions. He has been certified in trigger point dry needling."
The office also will be home to Dr. Kelsey Mulder, who specializes in trigger point dry needling, neuromuscular rehabilitation and treating Parkinson’s patients via the Big and Loud Program.
The public is invited to attend the event at 2050 45th St. in Highland. They can enjoy refreshments from 5 to 7 p.m. that day. For more information, call 219-801-7777.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Cookies are hot right now, and not just in the fresh-out-of-the-oven sense.
Tropical Smoothie Café and another Crumbl Cookies are coming to Merrillville.
The smoothie shop and Crumbl Cookies, which recently opened in Dyer and Valparaiso, signed leases to move into a new retail center that will be built at 1600 79th Ave. Tropical Smoothie Café will have a drive-thru at the edge of the strip mall at the stoplight entrance to Costco and Lowes.
Crumbl, which sells gourmet cookies in oblong and highly Instagrammable pink boxes, will move in next door.
“This is an exciting new retail center coming into Merrillville," said Latitude Commercial's Brett McDermott, who represented the landlord in the deal. "The project will break ground in early 2023 with delivery date in the second quarter. We have great momentum on the new project with these two tenants and we are looking for one or two additional tenants to join them.”
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Domino's has opened on Main Street in Munster.
The 66-year-old pizzeria, the largest in the world with 19,200 locations and global sales of $17.8 billion, opened its latest Northwest Indiana location at 841 Main St. in a strip mall anchored by Anytime Fitness and Main Street Nutrition.
The new Domino's will give certificates for free pizza for the first 50 carryout customers who spend more than $10 during the grand opening on Oct. 1. The first 25 also will win free pizza for a year.
“We’re so excited to be able to offer delicious pizza at a great price to residents around the area,” said Jim Gronemann, Munster Domino’s franchise owner.
“We hope customers come check out our new store and give us a try, as we look forward to serving them.”
Gronemann started working at Domino's as a driver in 1984. He became a franchisee in 1990, one of the 95% of Domino's franchisees that started out as a part-time delivery driver or pizza maker.
“Our Domino’s stores have a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Gronemann. “Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic growth path to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Plus, Domino’s in Munster offers company cars to its delivery drivers. Whether you’re looking for a part-time job with flexible hours or a development opportunity, Domino’s is the place to be.”
The new Domino's has the open concept pizza theater design in which customers can watch the pizza being made in real-time. it's now hiring.
For more information, visit
www.dominos.com or call 219-315-0350.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A new owner has acquired the 5,644-square-foot office building at 9013 Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.
The building was constructed in 1975 and has since been used by different law firms. A doctor bought it and plans to turn it into a medical office after a renovation.
Part of the building will be leased to attorneys and other professional office users.
“This property has been well maintained over the years and has been continuously utilized," said Latitude Commercial's Antony Miocic, who brokered the transaction. "The condition of the building and close proximity to the expressway make it an ideal location. The lack of medical office space for sale on the market was a great motivation for the buyer to convert a law office to medical use. It’s wonderful to see a building like this transfer to a new owner who intends to make significant updates and renovations.”
Joseph S. Pete
