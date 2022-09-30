2022 Influential Women Award winners announced

Twenty-eight professionals were presented awards at the recent Influential Women of Northwest Indiana awards banquet, celebrating the Region’s top female professionals.

The event is coordinated by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association. This year's banquet was the 11th annual event.

"This is one of the best events of the year. There’s nothing as amazing as seeing the pure joy among our finalists, winners and their families and colleagues," said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. "Many of our winners have taken on tremendous challenges, defied the odds, and developed promising and influential careers. We’re proud of them, and even more, we’re proud to celebrate the success stories that make NWI women some of the strongest in the world."

Two winners were announced in each of 12 industry categories — one Up-and-Coming winner and one Influential Woman winner. Overall awards were given to one Influential Woman of the Year, the overall Up-and-Coming Women of the Year, the Empowering Business of the Year, the Community Leader of the Year and the Supporter of the Year.

Winners were chosen from a group of 120 finalists selected from a pool of over 250 nominees.

2022 Influential Women Winners

Influential Woman of the Year

Audra Peterson, Executive Director of Career and Technical Education, Porter County Education Services

Up and Coming Woman of the Year

Claudia Jones, Director of Food and Beverages, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Supporter of the Year

Kylee Fraze Norman, Tax Director, CLH, CPAs & Consultants

Community Leader of the Year

Kelly Vates, Co-Founder, Executive Director, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center

Arts

Influential Woman: Robin Arvanitis, Dance Department Leader, Patti’s All-American Gymnastics

Up & Coming: Alicia Hodges, Owner, Alicia Hodges Portraiture

Business

Influential Woman: Stephanie Keller, Manager, CliftonLarsonAllen

Up & Coming: Trish Geyer, Agency Owner, Allstate Insurance

Construction

Influential Woman: Norma Williams, Owner, Excellence by Design

Up & Coming: Julianne Tattersall, Internal Operations Manager, Korellis

Economic Development/Government

Influential Woman: Alexius Barber, Public Affairs and Economic Development Manager, NIPSCO

Up & Coming: Mary Perren, Executive Assistant, Starke County Economic Development Foundation

Education

Influential Woman: Audrey Faith Randle, Instructor of Criminal Justice Education, Hammond Area Career Center

Up & Coming: Kristin Burton, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Purdue University Northwest

Finance

Influential Woman: Helen Pennington, Senior Vice President of Risk Review, Citibank

Up & Coming: Lisa Kuehl, Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager, Horizon Bank in Merrillville

Health care

Influential Woman: Erica Kaufman West, MD, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases, Franciscan Alliance

Up & Coming: Tiffany Conover, Charge Nurse, St. Catherine Hospital

Law

Influential Woman: Heather McCarthy, Attorney, City of Hobart; Law Office of Heather A. McCarthy

Up & Coming: Allison Pulliam, Associate Attorney, Eichhorn & Eichhorn LLP

Marketing

Influential Woman: Angela Spencer, Owner, White Iris Dress; Account Executive, Auburn Supply Company

Up & Coming: Samantha Bean, Marketing Manager, Lubeznik Center for the Arts

Nonprofit

Influential Woman: Erika Miller, District Manager, Goodwill Industries of Michiana

Up & Coming: Juanita Boland, Crisis Contact Quality Assurance Manager, Crisis Center Inc.

Service

Influential Woman: Stacey Beal, Wholesale Fuel Sales Support, Luke Oil

Up & Coming: Miranda O’Block, Owner, Tavern on Main

STEM

Influential Woman: Nasim Azimi, R&D Scientist, Staff Engineer, MonoSol LLC

Up & Coming: Brianna Styck, Executive Director, Educator, Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District