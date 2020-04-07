25 NWI communities to benefit from state roadwork grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indiana Department of Commerce has announced the most recent round of Community Crossings grants to aid municipal and county governments with road projects. The state awarded a combined $126.5 million to 214 Indiana cities, towns and counties in the current funding round.

“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the state’s announcement. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”

The Community Crossings Initiative, created in 2017, has made more than $738 million in state matching funds available for construction projects. The initiative now makes grants twice per year, with a $1 million cap annually per community.

During the current round, INDOT received applications for more funding than was available. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities who apply during the July 2020 call for projects.