25 NWI communities to benefit from state roadwork grants

The Indiana Department of Commerce has announced the most recent round of Community Crossings grants to aid municipal and county governments with road projects. The state awarded a combined $126.5 million to 214 Indiana cities, towns and counties in the current funding round.
“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the state’s announcement. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”
The Community Crossings Initiative, created in 2017, has made more than $738 million in state matching funds available for construction projects. The initiative now makes grants twice per year, with a $1 million cap annually per community.
During the current round, INDOT received applications for more funding than was available. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities who apply during the July 2020 call for projects.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” said Commissioner Joe McGuinness. “Through Community Crossings, we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile.”
The grants cover up to half the cost of local projects in larger communities, and 75% in smaller communities. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
In Northwest Indiana, grantees this round include:
Lake County
Cedar Lake: $671,489.32
Crown Point: $1,000,000
Dyer: $725,347
Hammond: $403,974.50
Highland: $1,000,000
Hobart: $997,321.08
Lake Station: $896,250.09
Lowell: $1,000,000
Munster: $554,107
New Chicago: $361,476.00
Schererville: $970,339.99
Porter County
Chesterton: $237,877.50
Hebron: $365,651.25
Kouts: $296,559
Portage: $1,000,000
Porter: $602,948.08
Porter County: $500,000
Valparaiso: $1,000,000
LaPorte County
Kingsford Heights: $152,426.25
LaPorte: $994,812.77
Long Beach: $990,158.55
Michigan City: $207,973.20
Town Of Pines: $78,942.18
Trail Creek:$332,561.25
Westville: $120,000
