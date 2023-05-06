Dark Lord Day returns this month after a three-year hiatus.

3 Floyds is bringing back the beer festival centered around the once-a-year special release of its “demonic Russian-Style Imperial Stout brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla and Indiana sugar” that “defies description.” The craft brewery at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster will celebrate Dark Lord Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 20.

The celebrated brewery has announced the final musical and craft brewery lineups.

The trash metal band Municipal Waste and the Chicago-based indie rock band Sybris round out a lineup that includes death metal legends Cannibal Corpse, the largely instrumental Chicago-based post-metal act Pelican and Richmond Virginia-based thrash metal band Enforce.

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Municipal Waste has released seven studio albums: "Waste 'Em All," "Hazardous Mutation," "The Art of Partying," "Massive Aggressive," "The Fatal Feast," "Slime and Punishment" and "Electrified Brain." The band has toured around the country with Suicidal Tendencies and done a video for Troma Entertainment of "The Toxic Avenger" infamy.

The band is known for a sense of humor with song titles like "Thrashing's My Business and Business is Good."

In addition to a daylong music festival, Dark Lord Day features the 15% ABC Dark Lord Imperial Stout that RateBeer has often ranked as one of the best in the world.

Festival goers also can buy craft beer from other breweries like 18th Street Brewery, 450 North Brewing Company, Acopon Brewing, Alvarado Street Brewery, Anspach & Hobday, Ardent Craft Ales, Art History Brewing, Boneyard Beer, Burial Beer Company, Carbon Copy, Cloudburst Brewing, Commonwealth Brewing, Dovetail Brewery, Founders Brewing Company, Fremont Brewing, Gigantic Brewing, Goldfinger Brewing Company, Half Acre Beer, Hill Farmstead Brewery, Hold Out Brewing, Hop Butcher for the World, Lady Justice Brewing, Les Intenables, Marz Community Brewing, Modist Brewing, New Oberpfalz Brewing, Off Color Brewing, Penrose Brewing, Phase Three Brewing, Pipeworks Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing, Radiant Beer Co., Scarlet Lane Brewing, Seven Island Brewery, Side Project Brewing, Sun King Brewery, Wake Brewing, WarPigs USA Brewing, Weathered Souls Brewing and Wiseacre Brewing.

Thousands of craft beer aficionados from across the country typically descend on Munster for the event. It's such a draw that other area breweries like 18th Street and Flossmoor Station also do special releases that weekend to appeal to all the hopheads in town.

For more information, visit www.darklordday.com.

