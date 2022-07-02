3 Floyds branches into bottled cocktails

It's not normal.

3 Floyds has been brewing some of the world's most acclaimed craft beers for decades now, amassing more awards than a trophy shop. The Munster-based craft brewery opened its long-awaited distillery a few years ago, branching into artisan spirits.

Now it's diversifying further, getting into the premium bottled cocktail game.

3 Floyds Distilling is launching Sanctus, Barnabus and Brutta, bottled cocktails that are "crafted with the highest quality and rare ingredients with a base of super-premium spirits from Three Floyds’ highly award-winning lineup."

It's distributing the mixed cocktails at retailers in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The 395ml bottles boast 19.5% ABV, pour two to three cocktails and display artwork by Jesse Draxler.

3 Floyds Distilling launched the Sanctus whiskey peach smash made with Three Floyds’ Divine Rite White Whiskey. It features bold peach candy flavor and notes of nectarine, ginger and cucumber bitters.

The Barnabus, which honors 3 Floyd Brewing's late Barnaby Struve, mixes Blanq Reavers Rum, vodka and lime into a hot pink daiquiri.

Brutta is billed as a "not normal" negroni crafted with Oude Boatface London Dry Gin, house-made aperitivo and sweet vermouth.

“Our goal was simple — create delicious cocktails that hold up with zero fuss to enjoy at home,” Vice President and Head Distiller Abby Titcomb said. “We want people to enjoy our spirits whenever and however they like — our bottled cocktails let them do just that.”

Titcomb led the charge when 3 Floyds started distilling whiskey in 2018 before opening officially in 2019. 3 Floyds Distilling has gone on to win more than 65 awards, including six triple gold medals at MicroLiquors Spirit Awards, Indiana Distillery of the Year at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition and Best in Class at the American Craft Spirit Awards.

Its premium spirits include whiskeys, gins, aquavits and rum.

For more information, visit 3floydsdistilling.com.

