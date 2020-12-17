3 Floyds brewpub remembered as point of pride that put Region on the map

Many fond memories were made over the years at the original brewpub, which featured eclectic decorations like action figures, craft brewery stickers and soccer scarves and a perennial soundtrack of driving heavy metal music. It was a special place for Valparaiso resident Amanda Steber and her husband.

"So when me and my now husband first met and he asked me out on a date and he asked where I’d prefer to go, either a fancy restaurant or a cool brewery. Of course I chose a cool brewery," she said. "He picked me up and we went to 3 Floyds for dinner and drinks. We both got burgers and fries and it was the best burger I had ever had. Loved watching the cheesy Christmas movie playing on the screen at the time. Was definitely the best first date ever and now nine years later we’re married. Through the years we would always go back to 3 Floyds for anniversaries, birthdays, date nights, or just hanging with friends. We’re so sad that we’ll never be able to relive our first date again."

Veteran Douglas Hathaway fondly remembers hanging out there after returning home from his military service.