3 Floyds closes brewpub, tasting room indefinitely

The 3 Floyds Brewpub and its distillery tasting room will remain closed indefinitely, the renowned brewery's owner announced Tuesday.
"There's no other way to put it — 2020 has sucked," Nick Floyd wrote in a message to employees. "The world as we know it has been blindsided by this pandemic and, as a small business, we've been taking it day by day."
As restaurants have gradually reopened for dine-in service over the last 10 days, the Munster pub has remained closed.
"At this time, we do not have plans to reopen 3 Floyds Brewpub or the distillery tasting room for bar/dine-in service," Floyd wrote. "We're going to continue to brew the beer that brought us together and uphold the culture that you all have built with us over the past 15 years."
The brewpub and tasting room were closed on March 15, with 3 Floyds noting that "we hope to reopen as soon as possible." The company furloughed many of its workers at the time, but expressed hope that would be temporary.
3 Floyds also called off the popular Dark Lord Day scheduled for May 16. The daylong festival includes the release of Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout that RateBeer consistently ranks the extremely strong beer as one of the best in the world.
Meanwhile, brewing continues. Floyd said 3 Floyds is "brewing beer around the clock" and continues to supply it to its distributors and directly to customers through curbside sales.
On Tuesday, Floyd thanked laid-off employees for their contributions to the company.
"From the front of house to back of house, we couldn't have asked for a better team," he said.
Kyle Palinca
Clarisa Smith
Ryan Ruthrauff
Benjamin Sida
Suzanne J. Sankowski
The Wilks
Robert MacNeill
Casey Jankowski
Ricky Westerhoff
Zooey Yates
Ellie Gerstner
Megan Sterk
Don Wirick
Hunter Savka
Dylan Lenburg
Brian Brophy
Trey Girolimon
Milo Croll
Josh and AJ Graper
Adam Graper
Oley Newberry
Nicole Kman
Jim Baze
Adam and Stephanie Daniel
Dominic Jovanoski
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.