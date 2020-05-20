You are the owner of this article.
3 Floyds closes brewpub, tasting room indefinitely
3 Floyds Distillery grand opening

Patrons sample cocktails and food during the grand opening at 3 Floyds Distillery in Munster last year. 3 Floyds announced it is not reopening its brewpub and distillery tasing room.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The 3 Floyds Brewpub and its distillery tasting room will remain closed indefinitely, the renowned brewery's owner announced Tuesday. 

"There's no other way to put it — 2020 has sucked," Nick Floyd wrote in a message to employees. "The world as we know it has been blindsided by this pandemic and, as a small business, we've been taking it day by day."

As restaurants have gradually reopened for dine-in service over the last 10 days, the Munster pub has remained closed.

"At this time, we do not have plans to reopen 3 Floyds Brewpub or the distillery tasting room for bar/dine-in service," Floyd wrote. "We're going to continue to brew the beer that brought us together and uphold the culture that you all have built with us over the past 15 years."

The brewpub and tasting room were closed on March 15, with 3 Floyds noting that "we hope to reopen as soon as possible." The company furloughed many of its workers at the time, but expressed hope that would be temporary.

3 Floyds also called off the popular Dark Lord Day scheduled for May 16. The daylong festival includes the release of Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout that RateBeer consistently ranks the extremely strong beer as one of the best in the world. 

Meanwhile, brewing continues. Floyd said 3 Floyds is "brewing beer around the clock" and continues to supply it to its distributors and directly to customers through curbside sales.

On Tuesday, Floyd thanked laid-off employees for their contributions to the company.

"From the front of house to back of house, we couldn't have asked for a better team," he said.

