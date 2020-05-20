3 Floyds closes brewpub, tasting room indefinitely

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 3 Floyds Brewpub and its distillery tasting room will remain closed indefinitely, the renowned brewery's owner announced Tuesday.

"There's no other way to put it — 2020 has sucked," Nick Floyd wrote in a message to employees. "The world as we know it has been blindsided by this pandemic and, as a small business, we've been taking it day by day."

As restaurants have gradually reopened for dine-in service over the last 10 days, the Munster pub has remained closed.

"At this time, we do not have plans to reopen 3 Floyds Brewpub or the distillery tasting room for bar/dine-in service," Floyd wrote. "We're going to continue to brew the beer that brought us together and uphold the culture that you all have built with us over the past 15 years."

The brewpub and tasting room were closed on March 15, with 3 Floyds noting that "we hope to reopen as soon as possible." The company furloughed many of its workers at the time, but expressed hope that would be temporary.

3 Floyds also called off the popular Dark Lord Day scheduled for May 16. The daylong festival includes the release of Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout that RateBeer consistently ranks the extremely strong beer as one of the best in the world.