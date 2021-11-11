3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day returns this weekend with contactless pickup

Dark Lord Day normally takes place in the spring, features a lineup of death metal bands and draws thousands of craft beer-loving visitors from across the country.

The annual event grew so big 3 Floyds had to shut down an entire street and operate multiple gates like at a music festival.

But in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it's not normal.

3 Floyds' annual release of its highly coveted Dark Lord stout is again being done with contactless pickup this year because of COVID-19. The brewer also made Dark Lord available for pickup in November last year after closing its brewpub and focusing on just production.

Dark Lord Day starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. People who previously ordered $160 Dark Lord packages, which include two bottles of 2020 Dark Lord Russian-style Imperial Stout, two bottles of barrel-aged Dark Lord variants and a tote bag, can swing by the craft brewery at 9750 Indiana Parkway to pick up their order over the course of the weekend. Employees are dropping it off in the trunks of customers' cars.