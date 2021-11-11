3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day returns this weekend with contactless pickup

Dark Lord Day normally takes place in the spring, features a lineup of death metal bands and draws thousands of craft beer-loving visitors from across the country.
The annual event grew so big 3 Floyds had to shut down an entire street and operate multiple gates like at a music festival.
But in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, it's not normal.
3 Floyds' annual release of its highly coveted Dark Lord stout is again being done with contactless pickup this year because of COVID-19. The brewer also made Dark Lord available for pickup in November last year after closing its brewpub and focusing on just production.
Dark Lord Day starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. People who previously ordered $160 Dark Lord packages, which include two bottles of 2020 Dark Lord Russian-style Imperial Stout, two bottles of barrel-aged Dark Lord variants and a tote bag, can swing by the craft brewery at 9750 Indiana Parkway to pick up their order over the course of the weekend. Employees are dropping it off in the trunks of customers' cars.
The wax-sealed special-edition beer, which RateBeer ranked as one of the best in the world, can only be picked up in person in Munster as 3 Floyds cannot ship it. The brewery, which has often been ranked as one of the world's best, also will sell Dark Lord and 3 Floyds merchandise, other craft beer like the 6.66% ABV Alpha King and artisan spirits.
Customers with face masks and valid IDs who scheduled their pickup dates online can pick up their Dark Lord beer between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily from Thursday through Sunday. They can shop for additional products at a retail tent 3 Floyds will be running outside the brewery.
This year's variants include Marshmallow Handjee aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans and Chemtrailmix aged in rye barrels with Mekong cinnamon and pink peppercorns. The Adultsizedbeverage Dark Lord aged in rum, cognac and Sauternes barrels is dedicated to the late Barnaby Struve, a former 3 Floyds spokesman who was a legend in the craft brewing community.
For more information, visit darklordday.com.