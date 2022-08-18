 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day returns virtually, with plans for bringing back festival in spring of 2023

3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day returns this weekend with contactless pickup

Bottles from the 2014 batch of Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout sits in packages.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

3 Floyds has brought back Dark Lord Day in a virtual format again, but the big festival that draws craft beer connoisseurs from far and wide will return its traditional live event early next year.

The acclaimed and influential craft brewery, known for its aggressively hopped India Pale Ales, its heavy metal aesthetic and "It's Not Normal" attitude long drew thousands of visitors from across the country to a quiet Munster industrial park for Dark Lord Day. It was an annual festival every spring with a slate of death metal bands, a bevy of food trucks and a glut of visitors who traded rare bottles of craft beer.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the craft brewery at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster has adopted a new virtual format for the release of its covered Dark Lord Russian-style Imperial Stout, a thick, molassesy brew released only once a year that RateBeer has often ranked as one of the top beers in the world.

3 Floyds again started selling Dark Lord online Wednesday night, but plans to bring back the annual Dark Lord Day beer and music festival next spring. The festival is typically one of the biggest craft beer events in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

On its website, the brewery is now selling $160 Dark Lord packages that include two bottles of 2022 Dark Lord Imperial Stout, two bottles of 2022 barrel-aged Dark Lord variants and a presale ticket code for the Dark Lord Day 2023 beer and music festival. It's also selling $75 packages that include one bottle of 2022 Dark Lord Imperial Stout, one bottle of 2021 Dark Lord Imperial Stout and one bottle of 2020 Dark Lord Imperial Stout.

Customers can only buy two packages each. They will get early access to buy tickets to Dark Lord Day 2023 before they go on sale to the general public.

People must pick up the Dark Lord on a scheduled date in September at 3 Floyds' brewery in Munster, where they can also buy 3 Floyds merchandise, spirits and other beers during pickup.

This year's variants include the Marshmallow Handjee Dark Lord that's aged in bourbon barrels with vanilla beans, the Chemtrailmix Dark Lord that's aged in rye barrels with cinnamon and pink peppercorns, the Dark Lord de Muerte that's aged in bourbon barrels with guajillo peppers, and the Casino Beach Dark Lord that's aged in rum, champagne, and Sauternes barrels with toasted coconut and dried bananas.

For more information, visit darklordday.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

