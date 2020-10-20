3 Floyds' Dark Lord tickets go on sale

MUNSTER – The coronavirus pandemic canceled 3 Floyds' annual daylong Dark Lord Day festival that normally draws thousands of craft beer aficionados from all over the world to Munster.

There's no festivities, crowds, food trucks, bottle exchanges or heavy metal bands performing this year because of COVID-19.

But 3 Floyds still brewed its annual batch of the acclaimed Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, which RateBeer named the best beer made in Indiana and one of the 50 best beers in the world for 2019.

Tickets just went on sale for the curbside pickup of Dark Lord beer from Nov. 6 through Nov. 10 at the craft brewery at 9750 Indiana Pkwy in Munster.

Each $170 ticket includes four bottles of 2020 Dark Lord Russian-Style Imperial Stout, one bottle of a rare 2020 Dark Lord variant and a tote bag to haul away one's boozy stash.

Each person can buy up to two packages of Dark Lord and is then guaranteed to get two different variants, such as the Pierre’s Javelin that aged Dark Lord in Rivesaltes barrels, the Chemtrailmix that aged Dark Lord in rye barrels with Mekong cinnamon and pink peppercorns, or the Hellaboozie that aged Dark Lord in bourbon barrels.