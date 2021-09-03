3 Floyds Distillery signs statewide distribution deal

3 Floyds Distillery, the offshoot of the acclaimed 3 Floyds Brewing, signed a statewide distribution deal.
The artisan distillery reached an agreement with South Bend-based Republic National Distributing Co. to distribute its spirits at retail locations across the Hoosier State.
"In the weeks to come, the entire 3 Floyds Distilling spirit lineup will be invading the shelves of liquor stores, restaurants and establishments in which you (responsibly) sip cocktails," 3 Floyds Distillery posted on social media. "That’s right — Divine Rite, Büsthedd, Wight VVitch, Oude Boatface and Blanq Reavers will be readily available to our neighbors and supporters across the state."
After years of construction, 3 Floyds, the largest craft brewery in Indiana that's won internationally acclaim for its "not normal" craft beers, opened a distillery next door to its now-closed brewpub in 2019.
The distillery at 9750 Indiana Parkway in an industrial park in Munster makes a variety of spirits that include Oude Boatface Gin with notes of juniper, cardamom and lemongrass; a Blanq Reavers Silver Rum made with 100% evaporated cane juice; a moonshine-like Divine Rite White Whiskey made with malted barley, oat malt, wheat and corn; and BustHedd Akvavit, a bitter Scandinavian herb-flavored liquor dating back to the 15th century distilled from grain and potatoes that has notes of dill, caraway and fennel
Led by head distiller Abby Titcomb, the distillery has won many accolades, including at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition in California. It won seven medals, including gold for its Oude Boatface London Dry Gin, Wight VVitch Midwestern Gin and Barrel-Aged Büsthedd Aquavit.
3 Floyds beer is distributed throughout the Midwest, including in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio and Kentucky.
For more information, call 219-922-3565 or visit 3floydsdistilling.com.