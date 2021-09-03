3 Floyds Distillery signs statewide distribution deal

3 Floyds Distillery, the offshoot of the acclaimed 3 Floyds Brewing, signed a statewide distribution deal.

The artisan distillery reached an agreement with South Bend-based Republic National Distributing Co. to distribute its spirits at retail locations across the Hoosier State.

"In the weeks to come, the entire 3 Floyds Distilling spirit lineup will be invading the shelves of liquor stores, restaurants and establishments in which you (responsibly) sip cocktails," 3 Floyds Distillery posted on social media. "That’s right — Divine Rite, Büsthedd, Wight VVitch, Oude Boatface and Blanq Reavers will be readily available to our neighbors and supporters across the state."

After years of construction, 3 Floyds, the largest craft brewery in Indiana that's won internationally acclaim for its "not normal" craft beers, opened a distillery next door to its now-closed brewpub in 2019.