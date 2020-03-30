3 Floyds, Macy's, Kohl's announce layoffs because of coronavirus

"While the digital business remains open, we have lost the majority of our sales due to the store closures," Macy's said in the release. "We’ve already taken measures to maintain financial flexibility, including suspending the dividend, drawing down our line of credit, freezing both hiring and spending, stopping capital spend, reducing receipts, cancelling some orders and extending payment terms, and we are evaluating all other financing options."

When business resumes, the company said it would bring its workers back on a staggered basis.

Kohl's, which has stores in Highland, Hobart, Valparaiso, Portage, Michigan City and Crete, also announced Monday it was furloughing 85,000 employees nationally. The Wisconsin-based retailer paid them for two weeks after shuttering its stores, but said its stores will now stay closed indefinitely until they're deemed safe to open.

It will continue to provide health insurance to its furloughed workers.