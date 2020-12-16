3 Floyds permanently closing Munster brewpub

3 Floyds told pub investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana for years.

"As many of you know, this pandemic has not been kind to the restaurant industry, and we are no exception," 3 Floyds wrote in a letter to investors that was signed Nick Floyd + the 3 Floyds Brewpub team. "As of December 1, 2020, we have decided to permanently close 3 Floyds Brewpub. This decision was not easy for us, but at the end of the day, the safety of our customers and staff will always be our top priority."

The craft brewery plans to continue to brew craft beer that's distributed across the Midwest and offer curbside pickup in Munster.

3 Floyds first closed the brewpub at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster when the coronavirus pandemic started in March and decided not to reopen it in May when Indiana allowed dining in to resume.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The brewery then told the state it would furlough 49 workers at its brewpub and eight at its distillery in a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice. It has continued to sell food and beer, including its acclaimed Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout through a virtual Dark Lord Day, on-site via curbside pickup.