3 Floyds permanently closing Munster brewpub

3 Floyds told pub investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana for years.
"As many of you know, this pandemic has not been kind to the restaurant industry, and we are no exception," 3 Floyds wrote in a letter to investors that was signed Nick Floyd + the 3 Floyds Brewpub team. "As of December 1, 2020, we have decided to permanently close 3 Floyds Brewpub. This decision was not easy for us, but at the end of the day, the safety of our customers and staff will always be our top priority."
The craft brewery plans to continue to brew craft beer that's distributed across the Midwest and offer curbside pickup in Munster.
3 Floyds first closed the brewpub at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster when the coronavirus pandemic started in March and decided not to reopen it in May when Indiana allowed dining in to resume.
The brewery then told the state it would furlough 49 workers at its brewpub and eight at its distillery in a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice. It has continued to sell food and beer, including its acclaimed Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout through a virtual Dark Lord Day, on-site via curbside pickup.
The brewpub tucked into an industrial park drew many visitors from across Chicago and across the world, especially during the annual Dark Lord Day festival.
Known for its Alpha King, Zombie King, LazerSnake, Space Station Middle Finger and other extremely hopped beers, 3 Floyds often has been named the best brewery in the world by RateBeer. The brewpub also was acclaimed for its elevated pub fare like poutine, ramen, cassoulet, brisket tacos, Scotch eggs, and cheese curds. It was repeatedly named a finalist for the prestigious James Beard Awards, which are often described as the Oscars of the restaurant world.
Before the pandemic, the brewery recently had opened a new distillery and distillery taproom. For years, it had been planning a massive multimillion-dollar expansion of its operations that would have added 114,423 square feet in brewery space, 7,442 square feet in retail space, 7,356 square feet in restaurant space, and a terraced garden for outside dining.
