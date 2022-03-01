3 Floyds rolling out new year-round beer to retail shelves

3 Floyds is rolling out a new year-round beer for wide distribution.

The Munster-based craft brewery is launching the Speed Castle pilsner across its retail footprint, which now reaches 19 states. It now distributes its award-winning craft beers in Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermount, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

"You can find Speed Castle arriving on retail shelves in all 3 Floyds markets in the coming weeks, and available starting today at our retail kiosk," the brewery posted on Twitter.

3 Floyds widely distributes other major year-round beers like its flagship Alpha King, Barbarian Haze IPA, Gumballhead, Lazersnake, Robert the Bruce, Space Station Middle Finger and Zombie Dust. The craft brewery, often named the best in the world by RateBeer, has operated as a production brewery since closing its brewpub in Munster earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its craft beers are widely available at bars, restaurants, liquor stores and supermarkets across Northwest Indiana, Chicagoland, the Midwest and beyond.

Speed Castle is a pilsner with an alcohol by volume of 5.6% and 47 IBUs. The art on the box features a scorpion with tanks for claws, while the art of the can features the alien scorpion face that looks reminiscent of an insectoid Deadpool. The single-hop beer is brewed with the Spalter Select hop variety that was bred at the Hull Institute in Germany in 1993 and used wet, meaning they were pickled fresh and never dried and pelletized.

It's hyper-local, named after the combination White Castle and Speedway on 45th Ave in Munster just a few blocks from the brewery.

"A harrowing transmission told of its arrival, alien in nature. Introducing Speed Castle, our newest year-round offering," 3 Floyds posted online. "A beer for pros weighing in at 5.6% ABV, this balanced Pilsner-style lager uses hops sourced from German farms, American Pilsner malt, and hand-selected fresh or ‘wet’ hops to arrive at a taste this is crisp, clean, and unrelentingly refreshing."

For more information, visit 3floyds.com.

