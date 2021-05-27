3-million-square-foot industrial center could bring up to 4,000 jobs to polluted site in East Chicago

The Nature Conservancy will take over 200 acres of the site to become a nature preserve.

"East Chicago Gateway Partners will take the other 200 acres of the brownfield site and take an environmentally integrated approach to remediation before building a one million square-foot spec building, or speculative building without tenants ready to go," she said. "The groundwork is already underway."

The goal is to break ground on the building in 2022 and have it ready for businesses to move in by 2023.

Purdue University Northwest Director of Economic Development Don Babcock said it would be the largest new industrial building in Northwest Indiana, nearly double the size of a 576,000-square-foot building at AmeriPlex at the Port in Portage.

"One of these building would be twice as large as any other of its type in Northwest Indiana," he said.

Plans call for constructing another two million square feet of industrial and logistics space on the site. Once built out, it likely would involve an investment of $160 million to $200 million and employ 3,000 to 4,000 people.