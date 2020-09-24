$35 million waterfront The Banks project heralded as 'game-changer' for LaPorte

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Developer Flaherty & Collins Properties plans a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the $35 million mixed-use waterfront development that's being heralded as a "game-changer" for LaPorte.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the high-end apartment complex with 194 units next to NewPorte Landing will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at 402 Truesdell Ave. The Banks development also will include 5,000 square feet of retail space on Clear Lake by Truesdell Avenue and Hoelocker Drive.

“The Banks will be a vital component for helping the city realize its vision for NewPorte Landing, while giving new residents an exciting living destination that energizes the Clear Lake area,” said Julie Collier, Vice President of Development, principal, and lead project developer for Flaherty & Collins Properties.

The project is estimated to have a $45 million economic impact in the first five years. It will include amenities like a fitness center with Fitness OnDemand videos, a resort-style pool with a wet deck, a courtyard with a fire pit and grilling station, bike storage, and a bark park.