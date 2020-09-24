 Skip to main content
$35 million waterfront The Banks project heralded as 'game-changer' for LaPorte
Developer Flaherty & Collins Properties plans a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the $35 million mixed-use waterfront development that's being heralded as a "game-changer" for LaPorte.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the high-end apartment complex with 194 units next to NewPorte Landing will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at 402 Truesdell Ave. The Banks development also will include 5,000 square feet of retail space on Clear Lake by Truesdell Avenue and Hoelocker Drive.

“The Banks will be a vital component for helping the city realize its vision for NewPorte Landing, while giving new residents an exciting living destination that energizes the Clear Lake area,” said Julie Collier, Vice President of Development, principal, and lead project developer for Flaherty & Collins Properties.

The project is estimated to have a $45 million economic impact in the first five years. It will include amenities like a fitness center with Fitness OnDemand videos, a resort-style pool with a wet deck, a courtyard with a fire pit and grilling station, bike storage, and a bark park.

“We have no doubt The Banks will be a game-changing project for LaPorte,” said Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership. “There is a desperate need for this type of housing in our market and we know current residents, and potential new residents, will be excited to call this development home.”

Each unit will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes.

“The Banks will bring new residents to the area and with strong disposable income to make employee recruiting easier and help support the local business," Collier said. "These new residences will help drive the demand for further development in the NewPorte Landing area.”

The project is expected to be finished in 2022.

