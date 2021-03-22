$50 million in Southlake Mall debt up for sale, which could result in new ownership

The ongoing saga over the ownership of Northwest Indiana's largest shopping mall has taken another turn.

Southlake 1st Co., Ltd., a Korean company, is looking to sell $50 million in debt that's in default on the Southlake Mall, which could potentially result in new ownership of the 1.36 million-square-foot mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart.

The commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield listed a notice of public auction for the debt, which is a junior, or mezzanine, loan that is subordinate to a $95 million senior loan on the Southlake Mall that is also in default. The purchaser of the $50 million debt — which would likely go for far less than what it was originally worth in the current retail market conditions — would gain ownership of the mall but then would have to pay off the $95 million senior debt to keep control.

"The pledged entity owns the Southlake Mall, which is a retail shopping center located at 2109 Southlake Mall, and the pledged entity is the borrower under a loan in the original principal amount of $95 million that is secured by a mortgage on the property," Cushman & Wakefield said in the listing. "The mortgage loan is currently in default and has a scheduled maturity date of March 9, 2021."